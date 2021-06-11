Euro 2020 Preview: A closer look at the teams, top players and matches to watch

It is kicking off a year later than it was supposed to, but Euro 2020 is finally hear, and we will finally learn who the new kings of Europe will be.

Reigning World Cup champion France enters the tournament as the clear-cut favorites, but there are at least a half-dozen other teams with viable chances of lifting the trophy at the end.

Belgium and England were both semifinalists at the 2018 World Cup, and both enter the Euros with stacked squads.

There are plenty of other teams that sit just below the big favorites with realistic chances of taking the title, including Germany, Italy and Portugal, though the Germans and Portuguese are faced with trying to survive in the unquestioned Group of Death.

Euro 2020 will also feature arguably more top young talent than ever before. The number of elite-level players born after 1998 who should feature prominently is impressive, and there is a good chance we will see some youngsters factoring into a title run.

