Euro 2020 Rewind: Belgium, Netherlands win to capture Group B, C respectively

Another pair of groups came to a closer at the 2020 European Championship on Monday with Belgium and the Netherlands both winning to clinch top spots.

Roberto Martinez’s side edged past Finland 2-0 to win Group B while Frank de Boer’s squad rolled past North Macedonia 3-0 to take Group C over Austria. Denmark and Austria finished as group runners up after also picking up victories in Monday’s action.

Ukraine and Finland are on the outside looking in after finishing in third place of their respective groups while Russia and North Macedonia have been eliminated.

Here’s a look back on the action from Day No. 10 of Euro 2020:

Finland 0, Belgium 2

(Tomas Hradecky OG 74′. Romelu Lukaku 81′)

Belgium had to dig deep for three points against Finland in its group stage finale on Monday, but eventually found a way to capture a 2-0 victory.

Tomas Hradecky’s unfortunate own goal in the 74th minute broke the deadlock in Saint-Petersburg as Belgium would eventually pad its lead in the final minutes.

After seeing a goal waived off earlier in the second half, Romelu Lukaku bagged his third goal of the tournament to ice things up. Kevin De Bruyne led the counter attack upfield before laying a simple pass off for Lukaku to slide home past Hradecky.

Finland only mustered one shot on goal in the defeat and will need some help if it wants to reach the Round of 16.

Russia 1, Denmark 4

(Artem Dzyuba 70′) – (Mikkel Damsgaard 38′, Yussuf Poulsen 59′, Andreas Christensen 79′, Joakim Maehle 82′)

Denmark struck first on the road against hosts Russia and never let up in a 4-1 victory to finish second in Group B. Four different players scored goals for the Danes in an important conclusion to their group stage schedule.

Mikkel Damsgaard broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, creating enough space before unleashing a strike into the top-right corner. It was his first goal of the competition.

Yussuf Poulsen scored for the second-straight match, taking advantage of a horrendous giveaway by Russian midfielder Roman Zobnin and poking a shot past Safonov from the penalty spot.

Russia cut the deficit in half as Artem Dyzuba scored from the penalty spot after Jannik Vestergaard was whistled for pulling down Aleksandr Sololev inside of the box. Dyzuba slotted home hit spot kick into the bottom corner, giving Russia a slight glimmer of hope.

Denmark would answer back twice more though as Andreas Christensen’s long-range missile and Joakim Maehle’s counter-attack finish sealed the three-goal victory.

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

(Memphis Depay 24′, Georginio Wijnaldum 51′, 58′)

Frank De Boer’s Netherlands squad clinched Group C’s top spot after rolling past North Macedonia 3-0 in Amsterdam. Georginio Wijnaldum was the star of the show, scoring twice in the second half after Memphis Depay put the Dutch in front midway through the first half.

Depay answered first for the Dutch, scoring off a pass from Donyell Malen and putting North Macedonia on the back foot already. Daley Blind’s tackle on Goran Pandev ended a promising Macedonian attack before Depay and Malen connected for the goal.

Wijnaldum was left wide open in the 51st minute to tap home from close range after Depay fizzed a cross through the box. The PSG midfielder made no mistake to double the Dutch’s lead before adding to his tally.

Depay’s effort in the 58th minute was denied by Stole Dimitrievski, but Wijnaldum raced ahead and roofed the rebound into the top corner for his second goal of the match.

The Dutch picked up a second-straight clean sheet in the process, setting up a Round of 16 clash with a third place finisher from Group D, E, or F.

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

(Christoph Baumgartner 21′)

Austria jumped ahead of Ukraine on the final day of Group C play, defeating Andriy Shevchenko’s side 1-0 to finish as runners up.

Christoph Baumgartner’s first half finish proved to be the winning goal from Bucharest. David Alaba’s corner kick was bundled home by Baumgartner to give the Austrians a deserved lead that they would not relinquish.

George Buschan made three saves in the Ukrainian goal, but watched as his teammates were held in check by the Austrian backline. Ukraine finished with only one shot on goal as it finished third in Group C after falling for the second time in three matches.

Austria will now prepare for a tough test in the Round of 16 on June 26th against Group A winners Italy.