Euro 2020 Rewind: Belgium ousts Portugal, Czech Republic shocks Netherlands, and more

The Euro 2020 Round of 16 got underway this weekend with four teams booking their spots in next week’s quarterfinals.

Belgium edged Portugal 1-0 in Seville on Sunday afternoon, using a superb finish from Thorgan Hazard to advance. Roberto Martinez’s side kept Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and others at bay for the 90 minutes, setting up a quarterfinal clash against Italy on July 2.

The Czech Republic pulled a major shock on Sunday, eliminating the Netherlands by a 2-0 scoreline in Budapest. Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick each scored goals to propel the Czechs into a July 3 date with Denmark in Baku.

Saturday’s action saw Italy need extra time to eliminate Austria by a 2-1 scoreline. Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina each scored in the first half of extra time to propel Roberto Mancini’s side into the final eight.

Denmark rolled to the quarterfinals after routing Wales 4-0 on Saturday, using a brace from Kasper Dolberg. Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also scored late in the match to give the Danes a second-straight match in which they scored four goals.

Here’s a look back on the weekend’s action of Euro 2020:

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

(Thorgan Hazard 42′)

Hazard created room in the 42nd minute before hitting a missile off his right foot and into the bottom-right corner. Rui Patricio dived to his right, but could only get a fingertip to the shot as Hazard raced off to celebrate his second goal of the tournament.

Ruben Dias saw his close range header punched away by Thibaut Courtois in the 82nd minute before Raphael Guerreiro’s half-volley struck the post and went wide not long after.

Cristiano Ronaldo only had one shot on goal in the first half, seeing his free kick from 30 yards out punched away by Courtois. Outside of his free kick, Ronaldo was held in check by the veteran Belgium backline, who can thank Courtois for his four-save clean sheet.

Belgium will next face Italy in the quarterfinals, looking for a fifth-ever victory over Gli Azzurri.

Netherlands 0, Czech Republic 2

(Tomas Holes 68′, Patrik Schick 80′)

The Czech Republic reached a first quarterfinals since 2012, eliminating the Netherlands by a 2-0 scoreline. Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick each scored in the second half to propel the Czechs past the 10-men Dutch in Budapest.

It was a slow match in the opening 45 minutes, but things got flipped on its head after halftime. Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute after conceding a hand ball on a breakaway attempt by the Czech Republic, in which VAR ruled in favor of.

After conceding a corner kick, Maarten Stekelenburg watched as the Czechs took a 1-0 lead as Holes headed home at the back post. Tomas Kalas got on the end of a corner kick, heading back across the box and giving Holes a golden chance to break the deadlock.

Patrik Schick capped off the emotional day for the Czechs, scoring his third goal of the competition. Holes stole possession off of Georginio Wijnaldum deep in the Dutch side of the field and squared a pass to Schick, who made no mistake.

Frank De Boer’s side did not record a single shot on goal in the match, seeing its run of advancing ended.

Italy 2, Austria 1

(Federico Chiesa 95′, Matteo Pessina 105+1′) – (Sasa Kalajdzic 114′)

Marko Arnautovic had a golden chance to give Austria the lead in the 65th minute and the forward thought he did after beating Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, VAR waived off the goal due to offsides, keeping the sides level at 0-0 heading into extra time.

Federico Chiesa provided a spark off the bench for Italy, breaking the deadlock in the 95th minute. Chiesa raced down the left flank and eventually hit a shot into the right corner, giving Gli Azzurri a deserved lead.

Matteo Pessina scored his second goal of the tournament, finishing from close range after Austria failed to clear a loose ball in its box. Pessina was on the spot to score and eventually eliminate Austria from the competition.

Sasa Kalajdzic pulled a goal back in the 114th minute for Austria, but it would be too little too late as Italy went marching into the quarterfinals.

Wales 0, Denmark 4

(Kasper Dolberg 27′, 48′, Joakim Maehle 88, Martin Braithwaite 90+4′)

Denmark flexed its muscles on Saturday, rolling past Gareth Bale and Wales 4-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. Nice forward Kasper Dolberg scored a brace while two other players added late finishes to pad the lopsided victory.

Dolberg showed his skill in the 27th minute, turning Chris Mepham before hitting a curling drive into the bottom corner. It was a confident finish from the forward, who doubled his lead after halftime.

Neco Williams’ failed clearance in the 48th minute allowed Dolberg to double his tally and give Denmark a 2-0 advantage. Dolberg took a touch before once again beating Danny Ward into the bottom-right corner.

Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite each added insurance finished in the final minutes to pad the win and eliminate Wales from the Round of 16 stage. Wales only mustered one shot on goal in the humiliating defeat, posing questions on what’s next on the international stage for Bale.

