Euro 2020 Rewind: DeBruyne leads Belgium comeback, Dutch cruise past Austria, and more

A fantastic showing from second-half substitute Kevin De Bruyne ensured Belgium’s place atop Group B. In Group C, the Netherlands also guaranteed progression with a dominant 2-0 win against Austria.

Belgium’s win against Denmark also included a moving tribute to Christian Eriksen in the 10th minute, complete with an ovation from a large Denmark crowd in Copenhagen.

Ukraine defeated North Macedonia thanks to two first-half goals. That sets up an important match between Austria and Ukraine to finish the group stage.

Look back on the goals and storylines from Thursday’s Euro 2020 action.

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

(Yussuf Poulsen 2′) – (Thorgen Hazard 55′, Kevin De Bruyne 70′)

Kevin De Bruyne changed everything for Belgium after coming on as a halftime substitute.

De Bruyne scored the game-winning goal and assisted another goal as Belgium came from behind to win, 2-1, over Denmark.

Denmark 1-2 Belgium Kevin De Bruyne has turned this game on its head 😳 pic.twitter.com/8T04ZhcAhu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2021

The match paused in the 10th minute to honor Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s first match of Euro 2020. Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital. The 29-year-old Inter midfielder reportedly had a pacemaker implanted and remains in stable condition.

De Bruyne showed off a sublime first touch on this equalizer in the 55th minute.

RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen scored the second-fastest goal in European Championship history in the second minute, 99 seconds after the match started.

A special moment for Denmark as they take an early lead vs. Belgium 🇩🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/XPjpBofOBJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2021

The loss leaves Denmark without a point heading into its group finale against Russia on Monday, while Belgium will face Finland with a chance to secure first place in Group B.

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

(Memphis Depay 11′ (pen), Denzel Dumfries 67′)

The Netherlands overpowered Austria in Thursday’s latest game, a 2-0 win for the Dutch. The Dutch lead Group C, three points clear of Ukraine and Austria.

Memphis Depay opened scoring in the 11th minute, scoring a penalty kick. He had a chance to add another goal later in the half, but the chance ended with this shocking miss.

Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal in as many games by finishing off this breakaway in the 67th minute.

DUMFRIES FINISHES A FANTASTIC GOAL FOR 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/lmFXTfLWhK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 17, 2021

The Netherlands have come a long way since missing out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup. Can the Oranje make a run heading into the next stage? It will be interesting to see how Frank de Boer handles the lineup heading into the final group stage match against North Macedonia.

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

(Andriy Yarmolenko 29′, Roman Yaremchuk 34′) – (Ezgjan Alioski 57′)

Andriy Yarmolenko fought to keep hope alive for Ukraine with a goal and an assist in Ukraine’s 2-1 win against North Macedonia in Group C.

The West Ham striker opened the scoring in the 29th minute when he Oleksandr Karavaev redirected a Ukraine corner kick to a wide open Yarmolenko on the back-post for the close-range finish.

North Macedonia scored its second goal Euro goal in its history when Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski scored on the rebound of his own saved penalty kick in the 57th minute.

North Macedonia fought for an equalizer late in the match to no avail. Ukraine could have put this one away in the 84th minute, but North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved Ruslan Malinovsky’s penalty kick.

Ukraine still has a solid chance to qualify from Group C either automatically or as a third-place finisher. Ukraine-Austria in the final group stage match holds implications for both teams to advance.