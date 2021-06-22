Euro 2020 Rewind: England, Croatia win to clinch top spots in Group D

England and Croatia snatched the top two spots in Group D at the 2020 European Championship, picking up victories in Tuesday’s action.

Gareth Southgate’s men edged the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to win Group D while Croatia’s 3-1 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park bumped them to runners-up on the final day.

Czech Republic remains on four points and will play the waiting game to see if it will join England and Croatia in the Round of 16. Scotland’s defeat at home saw it eliminated from the European Championship despite a Matchday 2 draw vs. England.

Here’s a look back on the action from Day No. 11 of Euro 2020:

Czech Republic 0, England 1

(Raheem Sterling 12′)

England wasn’t convincing in its group stage finale at Wembley Stadium, but did enough to pick up three points and the top spot on Group D.

Raheem Sterling’s 12th minute winner proved to be the difference between the Three Lions and the Czech Republic in London. Jack Grealish made an impact in his first start of the tournament, connecting with Sterling at the back post on a cross.

Sterling headed home the goal for his second of the competition.

Jack Grealish puts it on a plate for Raheem Sterling 😍 pic.twitter.com/BAIMICd8s0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2021

Harry Kane was denied twice later in the half in similar chances to double England’s lead while Jordan Pickford denied the only Czech shot on goal before halftime.

The Czech’s had a golden opportunity to tie things up in the 83rd minute after a poor giveaway from Pickford. However, Tomas Pekhart missed his effort just wide of the post in what would be the final good look for either side.

England will now prepare for a tough matchup in the Round of 16 as the runners up of Group F will oppose them next.

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

(Nikola Vlasic 17′, Luka Modric 62′, Ivan Perisic 77′) – (Callum McGregor 42′)

Croatia needed a bounce-back performance to have any shot of finishing in the top two of Group D and the star players delivered at Hampden Park.

Luka Modric was Man of the Match for Croatia in a 3-1 victory over Scotland in Glasgow. The Real Madrid man scored the winning goal for the Croats before assisting on Ivan Perisic’s insurance finish later in the second half.

Nikola Vlasic broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, getting on the end of a headed pass from Perisic and guiding a shot past both Scott McTominay and David Marshall.

Callum McGregor equalized for Scotland just before halftime, sending a missile into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards out. Croatia defenders cleared Andy Robertson’s cross, but were unable to get in the way of McGregor’s strike.

It was the first Scottish goal at the European Championship in 25 years.

CALLUM MCGREGOR 🔥 On his WEAK foot he scores Scotland's first Euro goal in 25 years 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😱 pic.twitter.com/X79Z63hoof — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2021

Not long after John McGinn missed a good opportunity from close range for Scotland, Croatia would swing the match in its favor. Modric created space outside of the box before curling a right-footed shot into the top-left corner for his first goal of the tournament.

LUKA MODRIC WITH ONE OF THE BEST GOALS OF EURO 2020 🚀😳 pic.twitter.com/MgakZ6RRbS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2021

Perisic would ice the victory in the 77th minute, rising high to flick on Modric’s corner kick off the right post and past a diving Marshall.

Croatia will now square off with the runners up of Group E, which could be Sweden, Spain, Slovakia, or Poland.