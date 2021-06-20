Euro 2020 Rewind: Germany trounces Portugal, Spain ties Poland, and more

Germany came into Saturday’s Group F showdown with Portugal looking to rebound from an opening loss to France, and did just that with an emphatic victory.

Joachim Low’s side hit back from an opening deficit to win 4-2 for its first victory at Euro 2020. Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro both scored own goals in the second half before Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens scored goals of their own after halftime.

Poland and Spain split the points in a 1-1 draw to end the day’s action as Robert Lewandowski netted his first goal of the tournament. Spain missed a chance for all three points after missing a second half penalty kick.

France had to fight back to remain unbeaten in group stage play, using an Antoine Griezmann equalizer to tie Hungary 1-1.

Here’s a look back on the action from the eighth day of Euro 2020:

Portugal 2, Germany 4

(Cristiano Ronaldo 15′, Diogo Jota 67′) – (Ruben Dias OG 35′, Raphael Guerreiro OG 39′, Kai Havertz 51′, Robin Gosens 60′)

Germany picked up its first win of Euro 2020 by scoring four goals in a 25 minute span to defeat Portugal, 4-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal by tapping home from close range after a stellar counterattack. Bernardo Silva sprung the counter by picking out Diogo Jota with an over-the-top ball before the Liverpool winger crossed across the box to the wide open Ronaldo.

Germany did not lie down though and would eventually benefit off of two own goals from Portugal. Ruben Dias deflected Robin Gosens’ cross into his own net in the 35th minute before Raphael Guerreiro deflected Joshua Kimmich’s cross in the 39th minute into the roof of his net.

Kai Havertz extended Germany’s lead to 3-1 in the 51st minute, tapping home an assist from Gosens for his first goal of the tournament. Gosens would cap his strong afternoon with his first tally of the competition, rising high to head home Kimmich’s cross towards the back post.

Jota pulled a goal back in the 67th minute, but that was the closest Portugal came to a comeback, losing in competitive play to the Germans for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Spain 1, Poland 1

(Alvaro Morata 25′) – (Robert Lewandowski 54′)

Spain’s quest for its first win at Euro 2020 was denied by a Poland side that earned a crucial point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Seville.

The Spaniards will be disappointed they didn’t pick up a full three points after missing a second-half penalty kick opportunity. Gerard Moreno missed the net entirely in what ended up being a poor spot kick attempt.

Moreno did register an assist earlier in the match, which was slotted home by Alvaro Morata. Moreno did well to create space and drill a cross in the box, which Morata comfortably scored.

Poland hit the post before halftime, but made up for it through the form of its star striker. Robert Lewandowski headed home Kamil Jozwiak’s cross in the 54th minute, giving the visitors a lifeline and eventually one point heading into the final match day of the group.

Spain sits in third place heading into a final group stage match against Slovakia while Poland takes on group leaders Sweden,

Hungary 1, France 1

(Attila Fiola 45′) – (Antoine Griezmann 66′)

France fell down before halftime on the road at Budapest, but eventually struck back to earn a point against Hungary in a 1-1 draw.

Antoine Griezmann arrived on the scene in the 66th minute to equalize for France after Kylian Mbappe helped create the opportunity. Mbappe did enough to get a cross into the box and Griezmann made the most of the chance to tie things up.

Attila Fiola broke the deadlock for Hungary in the 45th minute, getting on the end of Roland Sallai’s pass and beating Hugo Lloris. Fiola got goal side of Raphael Varane and made the most of his best opportunity in the final third, giving Hungary a lead.

Peter Gulacsi made three saves for Hungary, helping preserve the draw in front of their home fans.