Euro 2020 Rewind: Italy advances to Round of 16, Wales tops Turkey and more

With another day of Euro 2020 in the books, the first spot in the round of 16 has been reserved.

The Italian national team followed its 3-0 rout of Turkey with a victory over Switzerland by the same score. A brace from Manuel Locatelli led the Italians to three points and the next round of play.

The day began with Russia earning a vital win over Finland in Group B and continued with a stunning performance from Gareth Bale in Wales’ victory over Turkey.

Here is a look back at Wednesday’s Euro 2020 action:

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

(Manuel Locatelli 26′ 52′, Ciro Immobile 89′)

The Italians came out firing in against Switzerland in the final match of the day, moving to the top of Group A with a convincing 3-0 win.

Manuel Locatelli led the way for Roberto Mancini’s side, bagging a brace in the 23 year-old’s 12th international appearance.

WHAT A RUN BY BERARDI! LOCATELLI FINISHES IT 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/eMQ3kTwVr0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 16, 2021

The Sassuolo midfielder opened the game’s scoring by getting on the end of a well-worked cross from Domenico Berardi for an easy finish. Locatelli’s second came in the 52nd minute and from a much further range, firing past Yans Sommer from outside the box.

LOCATELLI BLAST FROM DISTANCE 🚀🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/M2fsfe4zXe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 16, 2021

The Swiss goalkeeper’s day went from bad to worse when Ciro Immobile beat him from a similar position. Sommer got a hand on the forward’s strike, but couldn’t stop the 31 year-old’s second goal of the tournament.

On an otherwise ideal day for Italy, captain Giorgio Chiellini was forced off in the 24th minute with an injury to his left thigh.

The Italians take on Wales this Sunday in a match that will determine the winner of Group A.

Turkey 0, Wales 2

(Aaron Ramsey 42′, Connor Roberts 90’+5′)

A heroic performance from Gareth Bale led Wales to an important three points with a win over Turkey.

Wales found a long-awaited opener in the 42nd minute when Aaron Ramsey made use of his consistent service from Bale. The Juventus midfielder was left completely unmarked as he ran right through the center of Turkey’s defense. Ramsey took down Bale’s pinpoint pass with his chest before tucking his shot past Ugurcan Cakir.

THAT ASSIST FROM GARETH BALE 😍 WALES LEAD! pic.twitter.com/pwEQ80YvE4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 16, 2021

Gareth Bale would go on to assist Wales’ second just prior to the final whistle. The 31 year-old forward took possession from a short corner along the end line, evading tackles before finding Connor Roberts for an easy six-yard finish.

Bale's masterclass leads Wales to the 2-0 win ✅ pic.twitter.com/8lSM2eatL2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 16, 2021

Bale should have found a goal of his own after earning himself a penalty, but his spot-kick sailed well over the crossbar.

Finland 0, Russia 1

(Aleksey Miranchuk 45′)

Russia bounced back from its opening game defeat to Belgium by topping Finland in Group B action.

In the closing moments of the first half, the Russians found the game-winner through a remarkable effort from Aleksei Miranchuk. The midfielder followed a one-two with Artem Dzyuba by creating space with a pair of touches and firing into the top left corner.

Finland thought they were off to a perfect start in St. Petersburg when Joel Pohjanpalo appeared to score his second goal of the tournament. A VAR check found the Bayer Leverkusen forward to be offside and the Finns were unable to create as dangerous of an opportunity for the rest of the match.