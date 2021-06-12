Euro 2020 Rewind: Eriksen collapse overshadows Saturday's action, and more

The first day of the Euro 2020 brought a rout, and the second brought a scary moment that overshadowed everything else.

Euro 2020 is officially under way, but the biggest talking point after the first two days of games is the terrifying collapse Denmark attacker Christian Eriksen suffered at the end of the first half of Saturday’s game vs. Finland.

That match as well as the others were ultimately played from start to finish, and the action saw Finland pull off a historic surprise while Belgium and Italy each won by lopsided margins. Wales and Switzerland, meanwhile, played to a hard-fought draw.

Catch up on Friday and Saturday’s Euro 2020 games here:

DENMARK 0-1 FINLAND

(Joel Pohjanpalo 59′)

Finland and Denmark were scoreless late in the first half of their Group B opener on Saturday when veteran attacker Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. Responders performed CPR on Eriksen shortly thereafter and he was stretchered off the field before being taking to a nearby hospital, where he was reportedly deemed safe from danger hours later.

Joel Pohjanpalo scored the winner for Finland in the 59th minute of the team’s first game at a major tournament. Finland’s historic surprise victory was understandably muted by the concern for Eriksen’s health. UEFA stated after the match that both teams had agreed to restart the match at an agreed upon time.

Finland goalkeeper Luka Hradecky saved a 74th-minute penalty kick from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to preserve the win.

Finland scores the first goal after the restart. Goalscorer Joel Pohjanpalo refused to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/TuMLGnr4es — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2021

BELGIUM 3-0 RUSSIA

(Romelu Lukaku 10′, 88′; Thomas Meunier 34′)

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku stayed hot after an outstanding club season, kicking off his Euros by scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Russia in Group B play. Lukaku’s brace came with a 34th-minute goal from Thomas Meunier sandwiched in between.

The Belgians dominated the match, winning 62 percent of possession and holding the Russians to only one shot on goal. Belgium, however, lost defender Timothy Castagne to a first-half head injury that has ruled him out of the rest of the tournament.

Lukaku sends Christian Eriksen a special message after scoring ❤️ Class act 👏 pic.twitter.com/ejll8jWBkt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2021

WALES 1-1 SWITZERLAND

(Kieffer Moore 74′) — (Breel Embolo 49′)

Kieffer Moore’s 74th-minute goal saved Wales from suffering defeat in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Saturday’s early game. Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward turned in an outstanding performance to prevent the Swiss from adding to its lead following Breel Emboli’s headed opener four minutes after halftime.

Switzerland piled on the pressure after Moore equalized and looked to have reclaim the lead in the 84th minute. Mario Gavranovic’s goal was disallowed, however, after a VAR review determined the Swiss forward was offside.

1-1! WALES ARE BACK IN IT! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5eAMKZco8t — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2021

TURKEY 0-3 ITALY

(Merih Demiral (OG) 53′, Ciro Immobile 66′, Lorenzo Insigne 79′)

Italy proved in Friday’s opening game why it is widely expected to make a deep run in this competition, posting an impressive 3-0 win over Turkey in Rome.

Merih Demiral suffered the ignominy of scoring an own goal to open Euro 2020 in the 53rd minute. A cross from Domenico Berardi struck Demiral on the chest before finding the back of the net.

Ciro Immobile authored Italy’s second goal 13 minutes later, and Lorenzo Insigne completed the rout by scoring with a powerful shot into the lower right corner in the 79th.