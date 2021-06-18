Euro 2020 Rewind: Scotland holds England, Sweden beats Slovakia and more

Euro 2020 action continued Friday with two of the tournament’s most competitive groups, and one of the group stage’s most anticipated matches.

Every team in Group D gained a point, with Czech Republic and Scotland earning creditable draws against favored sides Croatia and England. Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick is the tournament’s top scorer in the early running with three goals in two matches.

Slovakia stayed even with Sweden for much of their Group E encounter, but Sweden’s attacking prowess paid off late with Emil Forsberg scoring the decisive penalty kick.

Look back on the action from the seventh day of Euro 2020:

England 0, Scotland 0

Scotland earned a point against England in the first competitive installment since 1996 of one of the world’s oldest sporting rivalries.

Scotland managed only 40 percent of possession, but still shot 11 times. Both teams finished with only one shot on target.

One of the best chances of the match came in only the 10th minute, when England centerback John Stones sent a header off the post.

STONES OFF THE POST! 😱 pic.twitter.com/EWkgNAQGPc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 18, 2021

The dropped points are cause for disappointment for England, which started the tournament well with a 1-0 win against Croatia.

The result for Scotland means hope is alive to progress from Group D. England will face Czech Republic Tuesday in a match that will determine the winner in the group.

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

(Patrik Schick 37′ (penalty)) – (Ivan Perisic 47′)

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick and Czech Republic continue to keep things interesting in Group D, holding Croatia to one point and putting the 2018 World Cup finalists’ hopes for progression in doubt.

Schick, his nose bloodied from an elbow by Dejan Lovren which resulted in the VAR penalty call, scored from the penalty spot to give the Czechs the advantage.

Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic saved the point for Croatia with a powerful strike from the left side of the box shortly after halftime.

Ivan Perisic with a stunner! GAME. ON. pic.twitter.com/nsi6cDuaQG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 18, 2021

Czech Republic enters the final group stage game against England with four points, two ahead of Croatia. Czech Republic can guarantee progression with a result against England, but could progress on goal difference anyway.

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

(Emil Forsberg 77′ (penalty))

Emil Forsberg’s converted penalty kick ensured Sweden its first win at Euro 2020. Sweden controlled the match most of the way, and Slovakia failed to record a shot on goal.

Progression to the knockout rounds from Group E remains in the balance for all four teams, but Sweden has impressed so far at Euro 2020 with a win and a strong defensive showing against Spain in a scoreless draw.

Now, the Swedes pile the pressure on Spain to beat Poland on Saturday. Spain can equal Sweden’s four points with a win, and Slovakia remains surprisingly in contention with three points thanks to an opening win over Poland.