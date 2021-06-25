Euro 2020 Round of 16 headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

Even for the pure neutral, nearly all of the emotions on the spectrum have been felt so far in the Euro 2020 tournament and the competition is only going to get more intense this weekend.

The knockout round begins this weekend and promises for more thrilling viewing as some of the top teams square off. Headlining the action is defending European champions Portugal’s clash with one of the tournament favorites Belgium.

Portugal survived the “group of death” in third place and faced much stiffer competition than Belgium, which took care of business and finished comfortably atop Group B.

So far, nobody has even put a goal past Italy and Austria will need to dig deep to do that and possibly more to pull out a stunning upset.

In Copa America action, the group stage finales take place over the weekend with things pretty much settled in terms of who will advance apart from Group B. Venezuela and Ecuador are battling, with the latter running into the Brazilian buzz saw.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

Belgium vs Portugal – The loser will walk away too early, as either would make a credible Euro 2020 champion. Italy vs Austria – The Italians are the only perfect team remaining. Will they live up to the hype with the stakes being kicked up a notch? Netherlands vs Czech Republic – The winner of this one will enjoy an easier route to the finals than most – who is prepared to make the most of it? Wales vs Denmark – The Danish made a valiant effort to earn their spot in the knockout round. A win over Wales will unlock some serious momentum. Brazil vs Ecuador – The star-studded Brazil side is on a war path to claim the Copa America title, and Ecuador is simply fighting to stay in the competition.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

Major League Soccer

8:25 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Inter Miami vs Orlando City

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs New York RB II

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs FC Tulsa

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs New Mexico United

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs San Diego Loyal

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Richmond Kickers

Saturday

Euro 2020

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Wales vs Denmark

3 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV, ESPN3- Italy vs Austria

Major League Soccer

5:38 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Sporting Kansas City vs LAFC

7:08 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati

8:08 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo

8:08 p.m. –ESPN+– Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union

8:38 p.m. –ESPN+– Nashville SC vs CF Montreal Impact

9:11 p.m. –ESPN+– Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps

10:08 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy

10:38 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV– Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United

National Women’s Soccer League

2 p.m. -Paramount+- Chicago Red Stars vs Racing Louisville FC

4 p.m. -Paramount+- OL Reign vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

7 p.m. -Paramount+- North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns

8 p.m. -Paramount+- Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride

8:30 p.m. -Twitch- Kansas City NWSL vs Washington Spirit

Canadian Premier League

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Edmonton vs Atlético Ottawa

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Pacific vs HFX Wanderers

CAF Champions League

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Kaizer Chiefs vs Wydad Casablanca

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Loudoun United

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Charlotte Independence

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Oakland Roots vs Austin Bold

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Sporting Kansas City II

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs San Antonio

11 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Phoenix Rising

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs North Texas

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Greenville Triumph

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Toronto II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs Tucson

Sunday

Euro 2020

12 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV- Netherlands vs Czech Republic

3 p.m. ABC, fuboTV, ESPN3, TUDN USA – Belgium vs Portugal

Copa América

5 p.m. FOX Network, fuboTV, FOX Deportes, TUDN USA – Brazil vs Ecuador

5 p.m. Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Venezuela vs Peru

Major League Soccer

3:38 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV- Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls

6:08 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York City FC vs D.C. United

8:25 p.m. -Fox Sports 1,fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Austin FC vs Columbus Crew

9:08 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Dallas vs New England Revolution

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Sydney FC

Brasileirão

10 a.m. -Paramount+- Juventude vs Flamengo

3 p.m. -Paramount+- Fluminense vs Corinthians

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Palmeiras vs Bahia

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Grêmio vs Fortaleza

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Athletico-PR vs Chapecoense

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Ceará vs São Paulo

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Sport Recife vs Cuiabá

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Santos vs Atlético Mineiro

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- América Mineiro vs Internacional

Canadian Premier League

2 p.m.- Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Forge vs Valour

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Cavalry vs York9

CAF Confederation Cup

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– JS Kabylie vs Cotonsport

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Raja Casablanca vs Pyramids FC

USL Championship

4:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tacoma Defiance vs LA Galaxy II

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Atlanta United II vs OKC Energy