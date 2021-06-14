France - Germany headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

In his last competitive cycle in charge of one of the world’s great international programs, 61-year-old manager Joachim Low will be looking to leave the German National Team freshly stamped with something positive to talk about.

Opening the EURO 2020 campaign with a win over the defending World Cup champion France would go a long way in achieving that.

He is a long way away from his 2014 World Cup-winning status and finds himself in a gauntlet that is Group F in Germany’s Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday.

The Germans had a mixed bag of results in the run-up to Euro 2020, but were ultimately last seen dominating Latvia to the tune of 7-1.

The French are not advisable to bet against, though.

Still equipped with the core of the 2018 World Cup team plus a heap of younger support talent, The French were perfect in their last three games leading into the tournament while racking up six goals.

With tournament title holders Portugal facing what should be an easily manageable game against Hungary, France and Germany come in to Tuesday’s game knowing it’s a win-or-bust scenario. An easy choice to headline this week’s slate of soccer viewing options.

Overshadowing all of the weekend action was the frightening on-field collapse of Danish star Christian Eriksen, and the soccer world is still reeling as he recovers.

The Denmark squad, needing to be impossibly strong, returns on Thursday to take on Belgium in search of a win. In the minds of many, their game against Finland on Saturday should not have resumed so quickly, and the team had to take the field still in shock, and was edged with a 1-0 loss.

Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. France vs. Germany – France needs to protect its reputation, Germany needs to repair it. With precious group stage points on the line, Tuesday’s contest is primed to be a thriller.

2. Argentina vs. Chile – The first major Copa America clash of the group stage takes place on Monday and features a rematch of the 2016 Copa final, which Chile won in penalty kicks.

3. Denmark vs Belgium – It will be an emotional moment when the Danish take to the field and try to overcome their early group stage deficit against one of the Euro 2020’s bona fide heavyweights

4. Canada vs. Haiti – After recording a 1-0 first-leg win in Haiti, Canada can secure its place in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying with a good result on Tuesday.

5. Brazil vs. Peru – The Brazilians have been unbeaten since 2020, but Peru was the last opponent to even put up a fight when they put up two goals in October of the same year. Can the Peruvians impress on Thursday the Copa America stage?

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Euro 2020

9 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Scotland vs Czech Republic

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Poland vs Slovakia

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Spain vs Sweden

Copa AmErica

5 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Argentina vs Chile

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Paraguay vs Bolivia

Primera A

8 p.m. –fuboTV– La Equidad vs Deportes Tolima

Primera Division

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Villa Española vs Boston River

Tuesday

Euro 2020

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Hungary vs Portugal

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA- France vs Germany

CONCACAF WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

8 p.m. – fuboTV, Paramount + – Curaçao vs Panama

9:05 p.m. – fuboTV , Paramount + – Canada vs. Haiti

9:05 p.m. –fuboTV, Paramount + – El Salvador vs St. Kitts and Nevis

Primera B Metropolitana

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Flandria vs Los Andes

USL Championship

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Wednesday

Euro 2020

9 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Finland vs Russia

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Turkey vs Wales

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Italy vs Switzerland

Women’s International Friendly

9 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN App- United States vs Nigeria

Primera B Nacional

2:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlanta vs Quilmes

4:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Club Atlético Mitre vs Tigre

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV– San Martín Tucumán vs Estudiantes Río Cuarto

Brasileirão

6 p.m. -Paramount+- São Paulo vs Chapecoense

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Internacional vs Atlético Mineiro

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Corinthians vs RB Bragantino

8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Juventude vs Palmeiras

8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Athletico-PR vs Flamengo

Copa do Brasil

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Flamengo vs Coritiba

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Birmingham Legion

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs Austin Bold

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Sporting Kansas City II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Charlotte Independence

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs Tacoma Defiance

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– New Mexico United vs San Antonio

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Las Vegas Lights

USL League One

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Toronto II

Thursday

Euro 2020

9 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Ukraine vs North Macedonia

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Denmark vs Belgium

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Netherlands vs Austria

Copa América

5 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Colombia vs Venezuela

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Brazil vs Peru

Primera B Nacional

2:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente Rivadavia vs Barracas Central

Brasileirão

3 p.m. -Paramount+- América Mineiro vs Cuiabá

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Ceará vs Bahia

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Fluminense vs Santos

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Atlético Goianiense vs Fortaleza

8 p.m. -Paramount+- Sport Recife vs Grêmio