Germany-Portugal headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Euro 2020 Group of Death could be ready to claim its first victim if Germany can’t rebound from its opening loss to France with a better result against fellow Group F giant Portugal on Saturday in the weekend’s marquee matchup.

The Germans suffered a disappointing loss to tournament favorite France, but will now look to try and stop Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese, who romped over Hungary in their group opener.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Portugal vs Germany – Germany needs to dig deep to avoid getting blanked and bouncing out of the competition early.

2. Italy vs Wales – Italy has been perfect in the first two Euro 2020 efforts and a win locks up control of Group A.

3. Spain vs Poland – The two teams surprisingly at the bottom of Group E square off in desperate need of a win.

4. Argentina vs Uruguay – A Clásico del Río de la Plata headlines the weekend’s Copa America action, both teams looking for their first win of the tournament.

5. LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders – A heavyweight Western Conference battle takes center stage in MLS’ return to action.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Saturday

Euro 2020

9 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Hungary vs France

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Portugal vs Germany

3 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV- Spain vs Poland

Major League Soccer

7:38 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- New York City FC vs New England Revolution

7:38 p.m. -ESPN+- FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids

7:38 p.m. -ESPN+- Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire

7:38 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto FC vs Orlando City SC

8:08 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- D.C. United vs Inter Miami

8:38 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- FC Dallas vs Minnesota United

9:08 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

9:08 p.m. -ESPN+- LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders

10:38 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City

11:08 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo

National Women’s Soccer League

4 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+- North Carolina Courage vs OL Reign

8 p.m. -Twitch- Chicago Red Stars vs Washington Spirit

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Sydney FC vs Adelaide United

2:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Melbourne City vs Macarthur

Brasileirão

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Flamengo vs RB Bragantino

USL Championship

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Birmingham Legion vs Austin Bold

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8 p.m. -ESPN+- FC Tulsa vs Louisville City

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Memphis 901 vs OKC Energy

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- San Antonio vs Rio Grande Valley

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Oakland Roots vs Sacramento Republic

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- San Diego Loyal vs Phoenix Rising

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Las Vegas Lights vs Orange County SC

USL League One

6:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Richmond Kickers vs Union Omaha

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto II vs Fort Lauderdale

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Tormenta vs Greenville Triumph

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Forward Madison vs New England II

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- North Texas vs Tucson

Sunday

12 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Italy vs Wales

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Switzerland vs Turkey

Major League Soccer

2:13 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes- Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union

Copa América

5 p.m. -FOX Network, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Venezuela vs Ecuador

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Colombia vs Peru

National Women’s Soccer League

3 p.m. -Paramount+- Racing Louisville FC vs Houston Dash

4 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+- Portland Thorns vs Kansas City

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Orlando Pride vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

Brasileirão

10 a.m. -Paramount+- Palmeiras vs América Mineiro

3 p.m. -Paramount+- Bahia vs Corinthians

3 p.m. -Paramount+- Internacional vs Ceará

5:15 p.m. -Paramount+- Santos vs São Paulo

5:15 p.m. -Paramount+- Fortaleza vs Fluminense

5:15 p.m. -Paramount+- Athletico-PR vs Atlético Goianiense

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Cuiabá vs Grêmio

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Juventude vs Sport Recife

Segunda Division (Spain)

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Girona vs Rayo Vallecano

USL Championship

5 p.m. -ESPN+- Sporting Kansas City II vs Indy Eleven

USL League One

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Chattanooga Red Wolves vs North Carolina