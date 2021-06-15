Is this the new USMNT and USWNT away jersey?

A new U.S. national team jersey may be on the horizon.

Ever-reliable FootyHeadlines.com posted an image of the apparent away top that both the U.S. Men’s National Team and Women’s National Team will wear for parts of 2021 and 2022. The kit features a dazzle camouflage design in navy blue and red, a round collar, the classic Nike ‘Futura’ logo on the right part of the chest, and is expected to be officially unveiled soon.

FootyHeadlines.com also unveiled the reported new training jersey that both national teams will use. The top is predominantly white, but includes a gray abstract design all over the front and navy blue touches on the round collar and left sleeve. The Nike ‘Futura’ logo is emblazoned on the right chest area.

The current away kit that both teams use is a predominantly blue top that includes different tones of that color as well as red accents. The training jersey used right now is also navy blue, with red and white diagonal stripes on the left sleeve. Both of those items of gear were debuted in 2020.

