Konrad De La Fuente joins Marseille on permanent transfer

Konrad De La Fuente has officially made his move to Ligue 1 side Marseille.
The French club announced Tuesday that De La Fuente has joined the club on a four-year deal from Barcelona. Barcelona will receive roughly $4.17 million (€3.5 million) for De La Fuente and 50% of his player rights going into the future, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Florida native will join international teammate Tim Weah in Ligue 1 next season, and could get a crack at European action with Marseille set to take part in the UEFA Europa League group stage.
De La Fuente made three cameos off the bench for Ronald Koeman’s side this past season, appearing in the UEFA Champions League twice along with an appearance in the Copa Del Rey competition.
The 19-year-old registered six goals and four assists in 20 combined appearances for Barcelona’s B team, but looked set to depart Barcelona whether it be on loan or a permanent transfer. De La Fuente made his senior debut with the U.S. Men’s National Team in November 2020 and is also eligible for the Under-23 team going forward.
Marseille is under new guidance as Jorge Sampaoli took over in February for the sacked Andre Villas-Boas. The club is set to begin its new Ligue 1 season between August 7-8 before involvement in the Coupe De France and Europa League later in the Fall.
Nice calculated move for him. He’ll be at a top half table club in a top 5 league. He’s 19 with a lot of upside. Great opportunity for him to fight for some steady minutes. Marseille have quite the history of nurturing / developing young talent that move on to huge clubs.
i appreciate the ambition but when one is coming off being unable to dress for the 3rd best team in spain is signing at the 5th best team in france all that wise? kind of like weah, who basically swapped out ligue unnnnnnnnnh leaders and mostly comes off the bench.
re “european action” that’s usually what the B teamers get is the cup games — steffen, horvath — and the theories on its value tend to confuse cause and effect. playing in UCL etc doesn’t make you good but rather recognizes that teams who make those levels generally go out and buy players who are already good.
Barca may have ended up as the 3rd best team in Spain but they have top and expensive players that underperformed. I don’t see that been the case in Marseille. He is going to get a chance to play.
Marseille is a very good club- it’s a steep hill, but it’s not Real Madrid, MC or Bayern. Seems wise and a pretty good opportunity to me. Are there risks to ambitious moves at the top of the game? Absolutely. Having to scrap at that level is precisely what brings out the best from top level talent and hones perseverance and toughness. This kid has top level talent. Not being able to break into the starting line-up at Barcelona as a teenager does not mean one should go to…. the Danish league. One can only opt for the opportunities that come- you can’t hand pick the perfect place at the perfect time with all the upsides and no risks- that does not exist. These opportunities only come around so many times and is a challenge this player has the talent to meet. We shall see how it goes but…. Super Stoked for Konrad.
This looks like a proper move and great starting place to earn first team minutes. His speed and guile on the ball should be on full display in this league.