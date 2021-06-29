MLS Ticker: Earthquakes part ways with Fioranelli, Alvarez called up by Mexico, and more

Jesse Fioranelli’s time as general manager of the San Jose Earthquakes has come to an end.

The Earthquakes announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to part ways with Fioranelli, effective immediately. Fioranelli had served as the franchise’s general manager since January 2017, with the Earthquakes posting a 41-67-28 record during his four-and-a-half years in charge. They made the playoffs on two occasions during that stretch, first in his inaugural season and then in 2020.

A search for Fioranelli’s replacement will begin instantly. Technical director Chris Leitch and head coach Matias Almeyda will remain in their respective roles.

“I would like to thank Jesse for his commitment and dedication to our club,” said Earthquakes managing partner John Fisher in a prepared statement. “We sincerely appreciate his efforts over the past four-and-a-half years. We wish him and his family the best of luck moving forward.

“With the majority of the season remaining, our focus is on earning a playoff spot, and we have confidence that Matias, our coaching staff and our players, who led us to the playoffs last year, can turn this around and make that happen.”

The Earthquakes are off to a rough start to the 2021 campaign, going 3-7-1 while conceding a league-worst 20 goals.

Here are more news and notes from around MLS:

Galaxy’s alvarez replaces pizarro on mexico roster

One MLS player is out of Mexico’s roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies, but another is in.

LA Galaxy attacker Efrain Alvarez replaced Rodolfo Pizarro of Inter Miami on Mexico’s squad for this week’s exhibition matches against Panama and Nigeria. No reason was given for the roster change.

The 19-year-old Alvarez is a dual national who is eligible to play for both the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico, and he previously represented youth sides from each country. He has only ever represented El Tri at the senior international level, however, and Mexico head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said late last week that Alvarez had made his national team choice.

“Efrain is 100 percent ours,” said Martino. “Today there is no 50-50, no 60-40. He is a footballer that I have already taken on a tour last year, who has participated and will surely continue to do so soon.”

Alvarez, who made his full national team debut for Mexico back in March, has scored one goal in six starts and nine appearances this season for the Galaxy.

USYNT defender armour signs with charlotte fc

Charlotte FC has continued to bolster its MLS roster for its inaugural season in the league.

U.S. Youth National Team defender Adam Armour was acquired by Charlotte FC on Tuesday from German second tier side FC Nuremberg. Armour is the club’s sixth player on their inaugural 2022 roster, joining Christian Fuchs as the latest European acquisition.