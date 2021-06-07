Olosunde set to leave Rotherham United after rejecting new contract

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United suffered relegation from the EFL Championship this season and now the American fullback is set to find a new club overall.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne confirmed in an interview with the Yorkshire Post that Olosunde has rejected a new contract offer by the club. Olosunde was originally in talks with the League One club following relegation, but has decided to become a free agent this summer.

“On behalf of everyone here, I would like to say what a pleasure it has been to work with Matty for the last couple of years,” Warne said. “As we try to with every player that comes through the door, we have worked on making him a better player than when he joined us and I hope that he agrees that we have been successful in doing so.

“He leaves the club with absolutely no animosity as he looks to pursue a new challenge somewhere else and goes very much with our blessing.”

Olosunde made the move to Rotherham United in 2019 following his release from Manchester United and went on to make 72 combined appearances for the Millers. The New Jersey native scored against Everton in FA Cup play earlier this season, but saw his playing time decrease as the club fought for league safety.

The 23-year-old has earned one cap for the U.S. Men’s National Team, appearing in a 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia in 2018. Olosunde mainly saw time at right back for Rotherham United this season, and also played as a wing back in Warne’s system.

Olosunde could be on the move back to the Championship this summer with several clubs bolstering their squads in the coming weeks.