Pulisic penalty gives USMNT Nations League crown in instant classic vs. Mexico

The U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico have had their share of classics.
Well, the first-ever Concacaf Nations League final between the two nations looks to have just become the latest.
The USMNT twice fought back from deficits and Christian Pulisic converted a penalty in extra time to defeat arch-nemesis Mexico, 3-2, in an enthralling championship game that had several dramatic twists and turns. Pulisic scored the winner in the 114th minute of the match at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, firing his spot kick into the top right corner.
El Tri had a golden opportunity to pull level near the death of the added 30 minutes, but backup American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath denied Andres Guardado on a penalty kick.
The win gave the USMNT the inaugural Concacaf Nations League crown and the team’s first win over Mexico in a competitive game since 2013. It was also Gregg Berhalter’s first victory vs. the bitter rival in four attempts.
¡Lo atajó Horvath! 😱🔥⚽
México deja ir la oportunidad del empate. ¡Qué cierre de partido! 😱
🇺🇸 3-2 🇲🇽#PasiónYOrgullo | #TeamUSA | #ElGiganteDeConcacaf | #FinalFourEnTUDN
🔴 ¡En vivo!
The Americans twice clawed their way back into the match. Giovanni Reyna scored on a rebound in the 27th minute to cancel out Jesus Corona’s opener in the first minute, and Weston McKennie’s 82nd-minute header tied things up again after substitute Diego Lainez struck three minutes earlier.
Two plays in the second half of extra time went to VAR, and the first proved decisive. Carlos Salcedo was judged to have fouled Pulisic in the penalty area, and the American attacker made no mistake on his ensuing take by firing with authority to the top right corner.
The second play that went to review determined Mark McKenzie handled the ball in the 18-yard box, but Guardado’s low effort to the left in the 120th minute was denied by Horvath’s diving stop.
Horvath entered the game in the 69th minute after Steffen was forced out with a leg injury sustained while coming out to collect a ball.
Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s side not only gave up leads on each side of halftime during regulation, but Mexico’s head coach was also given a red card in extra time for putting his arm around head referee John Pitti during the reviewed play that led to Pulisic’s penalty.
CHRISTIAN PULISIC GIVES THE @USMNT THE LEAD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WRDgXL6LXF
Sunday night may have ended on a poor note for the Mexicans, but it started in dream fashion. Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona scored in the opening seconds after intercepting a poor pass from Mark McKenzie and racing forward to smash a shot past Steffen.
Mexico appeared to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute off a header from Hector Moreno following a well-worked corner, but the play went to VAR and was called back for offside.
That opened the door for the Americans’ first equalizer of the game a minute later, with Reyna blasting home a rebound from in close after a McKennie header clanged off the far post on a corner kick from the right.
El Tri nearly reclaimed the lead two minutes before halftime, with Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano beating the USMNT back line with a well-timed run in behind. Steffen, however, came up big to parry away the ensuing shot on the 1-on-1 look.
Mexico substitute Diego Lainez put Mexico back in front shortly after entering the match in the second half. Lainez received the ball down the right flank in the 79th minute, cut inside, and took a few dribbling touches before hitting a hard low shot to the near post that Horvath could not get a hand to.
NOT SO FAST! WESTON MCKENNIE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sLCRPhqML5
It took just three minutes for the Americans to respond, with McKennie besting Ochoa at last by nodding home at the back post on a corner kick. McKennie had another headed attempt off a set piece saved well by Ochoa earlier in the second half.
Horvath was forced into a massive, right-handed save in the 90th minute that helped force extra time after Lozano unleashed a stinging shot from distance.
The tension and wildness from regulation carried over into extra time, though it was not until the second stanza of the added half-hour that the dramatic twists reached another level. A collision in Mexico’s penalty area went to VAR, leading to Martino’s ejection for touching a match official and the USMNT’s game-winning spot kick.
Pulisic proceeded to convert emphatically six minutes from the death before running to the corner to celebrate euphorically with his teammates. The celebrations and Pulisic’s silencing gesture prompted upset Mexican fans to pelt objects onto the field, hitting Reyna in the head with a cup in the process.
Guardado then had his chance to pull Mexico even and force a penalty shootout after VAR went in his team’s favor, but Horvath came up with the match-saving stop to ensure the Americans went down in history as the first Concacaf Nations League champions.
Main thoughts before reading any comments:
Reyna’s best – most complete- game in a US shirt. I wonder why he was subbed.. I was telling Pulisic as the overtime began “It’s time for you to pull some Landon Donavan sh*t”. He was kinda invisible for most the match but came through in clutch time. Adams is sooo good. He made a huge difference in closing down Mexico. Space was suddenly limited as soon as he entered. Ream played like Bradley did in the GC final – he’s just too old and slow. Love ya, sorry but your time is defined past.
Thrilled at the win – thrilled for Horvath and the rest of them… But VAR has ruined soccer. Neither of those penalties were “clear and obvious” and the ref opted to just not make his own decisions. Meanwhile, the game loses all flow. Herrera probably should have gotten a second yellow – where was VAR on that.
At Full speed CP was clearly fouled with no call and it was more obvious on replay. It’s the kind of foul that is common and never given in CONCACAF and I’m glad VAR was there because it didn’t let it off the hook. The reason it took so long was all of Mexico’s shenanigans trying to intimidate the ref. The Hand ball was a much closer call and personally I didn’t think a penalty but I’m biased. It did have the feel that the Ref was trying to balance the previous decision. Overall VAR saved the game from Concacaf refs blowing it. How different is the game if they don’t catch the missed offsides?
More generally, Concacaf has to find a way to improve the refereeing. it’s atrocious and bad for the region.
Always great to win against Mexico and their fans. That said this game should highlight a few issues that plenty of people have been screaming about. The biggest one was Ream. Ream can’t be on the roster, he got skinned all night and we were fortunate it only cost the US one goal. If Berhalter can’t see that, than this team is still in danger.
I kept thinking the same! Has hardly played all season at Fulham, and placed in there in a final against Mexico. Mexico exploited it the entire time he was on the field. Less played timid this time even if it wasn’t pretty. Definitely looked a little like mid-2000s scrappy set pieces win. Still plenty of work to do but great win for squad.
Tata should have a little respect for CONCACAF, I can’t imagine him doing what he did last night in La Liga or in the World Cup. To his credit, Pitti would have none of it. Tata should get an additional penalty for not leaving the field right away.
I do like how MLS puts the monitor on the far side or an end. Takes longer to jog over but prevents the benches from trying to influence.
-The mentality and managing to keep it up for 120 minutes in those conditions and find a way to win is the most impressive thing. It was not the greatest overall performance but a gritty one…and this being CONCACAF, more than often that’s how you win (see USMNT from 1988-2014).
-I’m hard on Ream and he was mostly at fault for the Lainez goal, but I actually thought he dealt with being put in a no-win position most of the night quite decently.
-Everybody thought it would be Cannon and GB went with Yedlin in a near stroke of brilliance. Most of the fanbase has forgotten about him, but he still may be the best FB option on this team. Dest struggled minus his Bale-esque run down the side in the first half.
-McKenzie wasn’t ready for this match and it showed, but I see his positive qualities, just had too many negative ones tonight. And I’m not convinced Miazga wouldn’t have been worse.
-The Acosta/McKennie engine, er, midfield was surprisingly good…in large part due to Weston “Secretariat” McKennie covering so much ground. Absolute beast in the air on set pieces too. Confused as to why CP10 wasn’t taking them vs. Honduras. Acosta was a cool customer if nothing else. Especially after shifting to fullback.
-Reyna was an absolute workhorse and I was bummed to see him go off. Came to play tonight. Sargent again with a ridiculous heat map for a #9. Maybe he’s not really a #9 after all? LOL.
-Thought Pulisic had a fairly bad first half when he was on the ball, but grew into the game in the second half. Given this squad’s PK struggles, he had no qualms about being the guy (love that), and then did what he needed to do to ensure he beat Memo. Go upper 90 or top bins as it were. That was alpha…stuff.
-Steffen’s a good enough keeper and played well-enough tonight from a save perspective, but we saw tonight why it is imperative EH find a new home and play regularly…because he just may end up being the guy come fall. Hopefully this showing will get somebody in Europe’s attention.
-Siebatcheu (or is it officially Pefok now?) was kind of invisible, but I thought the additions of Adams and Weah (officially cap-tied after four years!) were positives.
-Too much VAR for my liking. It giveth and taketh away too harshly, but you tolerate it when it is in your favor. And tonight it was.
-Ultimately, I know that was only for the #2 trophy in CONCACAF and this is all still a big work in progress, but darn it if that didn’t feel great. It’s been rough over the last half-decade in these Clasicos.
Is this the #2 trophy? League trophies usually outclass Cup trophies. See Premier League vs FA cup or DFK Pukal vs Bundesliga. The best roster for each was on today. Gold Cup will have the B team. This is now the top trophy in Concacaf.
We’ll see how future editions of both this NL and GC shake out. Remember this NL was supposed to be completed last summer, which means this GC could have been an A-team tourney (and may still be for teams that aren’t the USMNT…we shall see), but I think the GC still carries more weight historically.
We’ll have to see how calendars play out but if star players can play ten days in NL finals instead of three or four weeks for GC I think we might see NL get more weight. Only teams like Jamaica who didn’t have either NL or Qualifiers this month will send 1st teams to GC. Some smaller countries might have too because of lack of depth I guess.
lol funny thing is I wanted McKenzie to get pull but when I realized Miagza was the backup, I was like screw it lets ride with McKenzie. Yedlin back in the mix and Acosta was really solid at DM and when he moved to LB. I’m just glad to see that Acosta getting props tonight cause he will get hate no matter what.
USA beats El Tri!! We used 3-4-3 just like most of us have been discussing. They’ve been working on this away from inquiring minds. Ethan Horvath, off the bench, saves a penalty from El Tri’s talisman. Guardado is a ‘Star’s & Stripes’ killer. A lot of players we’ve criticize (Acosta, Ream, Yedlin) held up. Celebrate this win!! The USA team deserves it!! …then focus on winning the GC! NL trophy needs a sibling, B team or not, the players left off on the NL squad have quality too!
Dest was so nonexistent tonight it was hard to tell if it was a 3-4-3 or Ream was playing lb the whole time. Reyna seemed to be more the WB than Dest. I do think it was supposed to be a 3-4-3 until the Weah sub.
Judging from what you mentioned about the info leaks or it being “subterfuge”, I think, it was a 3-4-3. I agree, with you that in a 3-5-2, you carry two strikers, or an attacking mid behind your CF. It was an unbalanced 3-4-3. Dest was pushed high on the left side, and Yedlin was low on the right, especially when he had to protect McKenzie. I also can agree that Dest was pedestrian except for one dribble to beat El Tri’s RB. Ream was at LCB, don’t know how a some fans think Acosta played LB last night. CP dropped in to central mid a little more than Reyna because Dest was higher than normal. If you’re saying the shape was better, more defined when Weah came on, that makes sense! I dislike when Fullbacks stand on the touch line, and wait for the ball. IMO, Weah isn’t standing around on the left side, he has more awareness than Dest for that side of the pitch.
Yedellin and McKennie were heart and guts of the team.
Agreed…Yedlin picked up some bite playing in Turkey….he never had that bite when he was at Newcastle….enjoyed seeing his toughness tonight…
I think USA took great strides towards becoming a real Team tonight, not just a collection of talented players wearing the same shirt. They persevered together thru all the extra BS in the game (which did make it pretty damn entertaining) and I hope it pushed the guys closer. They had each other’s backs. I feel a lot better about the upcoming schedule ahead.
This will be a blow to Mexico and will be interesting to see how they respond. They’re gonna get murdered in their national press and social media. Can’t wait to the Gold Cup and WCQs now, the ante has been raised.
Not to be a buzz kill…but is there any chance Musah takes a 2nd look at other possibilities? I believe he is the only field player to not get time.
Would have been nice to cap-tie him at some point on Thursday or tonight (I’m sure the GK sub didn’t help), but he’s only 18 and is real tight with this crew. He’ll be a part of things in the fall. I doubt England or Italy will even sniff around anymore given their riches of depth, and Ghana, well, they are so disorganized as a federation, who knows if he’s even on their radar.
Is he on the gold cup roster?
Hasn’t been named yet, but Berhalter has made it sound like most, if not all, of the regular call-ups will be allowed to miss the GC to rest.
So … no Musah? Zero mintues in 2 games?
biggest surprise to me, especially later as others tired. Lainez was excellent in that role running at players and taking then on late for Mexico. Musah’s fit right? Lletget got that call tonight, Musah could be unveiled in the bigger games ahead? Berhalter pulled out some new looks and ideas tonight, I don’t think he’s as dumb as many think, whatever he is
Agreed would’ve been nice to cap tie him…he looked disappointed to have not played….
He’s probably injured. Something must be up. Musah seemed to be in a pretty good spirit when the team was celebrating at the end of the game
There is a lot of room for improvement by the US, but we won an exciting game, so I ‘ll forget all that for now. 2 things definitely need mentioning. McKennie is a stud. I thought he was the best overall player for the US and deserves MOTM although he probably won’t get it. Second, Mexican fans show absolutely no class. I am disgusted by their behavior and they should be ashamed of themselves.
Mexico needs to be punished for fan behavior. Im glad they are starting to crack down on the chant, but when players are unsafe because fans are pelting them, Fifa has to step in. Empty stadiums for World Cup qualifiers should be the next step.
In UEFA they’d have to play some home matches behind closed doors but Concacaf won’t do anything. The new plan for the chanting is dumb and punishes both teams if the game has to be played the next day.I can see fans now if Mexico looks gassed and the other team is getting chances they’ll do it to let their team regroup with the three minute timeout. I think they should give the warning and then the second offense the captain gets a yellow card, a third offense and he’s sent off.
I thought the American Outlaws and the rest of the US fans were great. They were certainly holding their own with the more numerous El Tri fans.
I dont think you can card a player, but the coach, you could do that. If your fans are breaking rules, yellow card the coach, if it continues Red card him. It a minor disadvantage but one the team and of course the coach would be very angry about. That might get change.
Gary,
McKinnie is young and his coach (who believes in him) is none other than Pirlo. I have no doubt he will be the US’ best midfielder in no time if he keeps pushing his technical skills.
This is one of very few times where the US team came out to play (as opposed to sit and counter) against MX. There was a 3-2L in la when they had the GC championship thing under Klinsmann, and there were a couple WC games with Klinsmann, and then, going way back there were a couple. Bad pass by whomever in the first minute, but then everyone kind of settled down. We pressed MX high and it was decent.
What is it with a whole group of people who think coaches don’t know anything? First it was Klinsmann, now its Berhalter… jeez.
Ream is fine unless there is a fast player on his side. He just doesn’t have the gas. That second goal was 100% because of the speedster MX put in against Ream with no Dest to protect him.
Everyone has said this, but Ethan showed up and needs to play gold cup too to try and get a move out of Belgium to somewhere where they will start him.
As for MX fans… I assume that they are going to jail for assault? How does Mile High stadium security tolerate this crap.
The penalty for the puto chant is such bullshit. It is simple. Give the ref a mic. 1st occurrence, give the crowd a warning. 2nd occurence give the opponent a goal. There will be no more occurences. But more concerning is the joke stadium security, words don’t cause physical pain. they could have given Reyna a concussion. That needs some arrests.
– It is time for Horvath to earn a transfer this summer to a team where he is the starter. Lots of Euro teams interested now.
– Surpirise starters Yedlin and Ream did their job.
– Acosta showed a lot of energy. Good to see him step up to the challenge.
– Berhalter picked the right defensive formation to absorb the Mexico attack.
– The team clearly need more time together to work on distribution. It will definitely come.
– Mexico is vulnerable on corners. We won most of the aerial battles and put good shots on frame.
– Now I remember why USSF no longer schedules friendlies with Mexico in the southwest. The last friendly in LA was nearly 30 years ago. Embarrassing.
Ream gave up the 2nd goal. Agree with Yedlin. Berkhalter defensive formation change almost lost the game for the US. Horvath made 2 great saves during that change of formation. Berkhalter got bailed out by Horvath great play
Btw I’m glad you gave Acosta props. US fans will never give the guy credit but I thought he was pretty solid at DM
and credit Berhalter too for that tactical maneuver, many American fans and folks right here on this board have trouble seeing that too Cylo
Thank you both for giving Acosta props. He showed up tonight. Fought hard. Solid game for him.
Busthalter almost lost the game with his formation changes. Sorry, he deserves no love
Acosta was solid, Yedlin fought with heart. Ream had no place on the field. He might as well have not even been there. He can pass okay for a CB, can’t defend. I think this was the end of him with the national team
Gio worked his butt off both sides of the ball, gassed it all out at altitude, best I’ve seen him play.
Weston did that for 120+…don’t know how he does that, of course he was gassed down the stretch. what a winner’s heart he has, LOVE him.
How about McKenzie, wow, he turned it around after that start, impressive.
Incredibly fun chess match between GB and Tata, they both landed blows and got smacked back as well.
Much more, Horvath, just wow…flippin awesome
Our pressure D screwed with Mexico.
We still dominate them in the air in the box and great to see Weston’s race to Coach’s arms after he scored.
On and on…so much more tactical fun to unwrap from this one. looking forward to it sbi world
McKenzie was awful in the game. He had 4 turnovers out of the back. Also gave Mexico that PK at the end of the game. lol Sorry, but he was very poor in the game. Are you getting McKenzie mixed up with Brooks?
no I am not. he was imperfect, but after his early problems, he settled in nicely. I see you didn’t see it tho, cool, noted, and lol
Did you guys miss he had 3 turnovers in the back after the goal he gave up? 2 of them were in the 2nd half. He didn’t settle in crap. He was awful in the back. Oh again you guys just ignore the hand in the ball that almost gave Mexico the tie in the game. Is this Busthalter kid? You’re in full gear defending his bad tactics tonight
Certainly wasn’t a great game for McKenzie but he did settle in in the second half and was ok. Penalty was pretty harsh unless you think all defenders should just play with their hands behind their backs in the box. If we don’t win the tight pk I don’t think the ref gives that one. Overall a good week for a guy no one expected to see until Long and Richards went down.
I see your observation play on McKenzie is very poor if you thought he had a good game
USA!!! USA!!! USA!!!
Ugly as sin and I will ABSOLUTELY take it!!!
There are NO BAD WINS over Mexico in final matches…especially after, what, four years in the desert? WAHOO!!!!!
Gregg showed some real passion tonight, and he made his godfather proud with his sideline performances on the ball. Props to the coach! This USA team can play so much better also, and they are going to need to.
you suckered right into his trolling 🙂 and yes he was trolling
Horvath is now true USNT’s keeper!!!
Beerholder still sucks as a coach and as human.
Reyna is still MVP for USNT!
agree on everything. Horvath gotta figure out his club situation but he was amazing tonight
Steffen is horrible with kicks.
“Beerholder still sucks as a coach and as human.”
He sucks as a “human.” Get a grip, man. It’s just sports.
I love the usmnt just as much as the next fan, but when we stoop so low as to say our manager “sucks as a human” that’s when things have gone too far and we’re taking things a little too seriously….let’s be better than Mexican fans, its really not hard fellas