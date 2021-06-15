Report: Anderlecht ends pursuit of USMNT defender Matt Miazga

Matt Miazga delivered an impressive season on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht, but reportedly will not be a part of the club’s future going forward.

Anderlecht has ended its talks with Chelsea over the U.S. Men’s National Team defender, Belgian outlet Voetbal Nieuws reported Monday. Miazga expressed his interest in staying at Anderlecht long term earlier this season, but now have to prepare for a new destination in the coming months.

“Right now I am under contract with Chelsea, but it doesn’t mean that I will still be there in the future,” Miazga told SBI back in April. “I have enjoyed the time here and it’s been a while since I was in the plans back in England, so plenty could happen.”

The 25-year-old centerback has been loaned out five times by Chelsea since his arrival there from New York Red Bulls in 2016. Miazga was a regular contributor for Vincent Kompany’s side during the 2020/2021 season, playing in 33 matches and scoring one goal.

Miazga’s contract at Chelsea is set to expire in June 2022 and he doesn’t seem to be in the future plans of manager Thomas Tuchel. It is undecided where Miazga will end up this fall with Anderlecht falling out of the situation.