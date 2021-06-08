Report: Banc of California Stadium to host 2021 MLS All-Star Game

The MLS All-Star Game will return as planned later this year with LAFCs Banc of California reportedly being chosen as the host site for the summer event.

MLS All-Stars will take on a Mexican Liga MX side on August 25th at the California-based stadium, the LA Times reported Monday. After seeing the 2020 edition of the game end up postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLS has decided to keep the event at Banc of California Stadium, according to the report.

It will be a change of scenery as the last 15 MLS All-Star Games have seen European clubs make the trip to North America. There has been no decision made yet on who will be chosen out of Liga MX to face off with the All-Stars in California.

Stadium capacity should be back to full in Los Angeles with LAFC set to play in front of a full stadium on June 19th against the Houston Dynamo. However, a full list of the league’s best players may have to be put on hold until 2022 due to the close timeframe between the All-Star Game and September’s FIFA international window.

2021 will mark the second-ever MLS All-Star Game played in Los Angeles County after the 2003 edition was played in Carson, California