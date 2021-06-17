Report: Bayern target Justin Che to stay at FC Dallas for now

FC Dallas centerback Justin Che enjoyed an impressive first year on loan in Bayern Munich’s player development setup, but the U.S. Men’s National Team prospect’s long-anticipated transfer to the Bundesliga champions is going to have to wait a while.
Che, who spent the past season on loan with Bayern Munich II, has been a target for a permanent deal, but a report from German outlet Bild states Bayern will not be acquiring the 17-year-old defender just yet.
“Justin is a talented young player and we expect him to have a very successful career,” Bayern Munich academy manager Jochen Sauer was quoted as saying in Bild’s report. “But he will remain a FC Dallas player for the time being.”
Che spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich II in the third tier of German football. He made eight appearances and played nearly 600 minutes.
In staying with FC Dallas for the rest of the MLS season, Che may see some first-team playing time for an FCD side currently sitting in last place in the Western Conference. If Che impresses, FC Dallas will have increased leverage for a higher transfer fee.
FC Dallas collected a reported $1.5 million from Bayern for defender Chris Richards in January 2019. Richards, who never played with the FC Dallas first team and spent a year in the FC Dallas academy, eventually won a title with Bayern II before earning a promotion to Bayern’s first team.
This past season, Richards established himself as a Bundesliga starter while on loan with Hoffenheim and has become the subject of transfer rumors while also positioning himself for a potential stay with Bayern, which has a void at centerback after the departures of David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez.
As for Che, he recently took part in his first USMNT camp, impressing Gregg Berhalter. A standout with USL side North Texas last season, Che will now focus on trying to break through with the FC Dallas first team.
my guess is BM was displeased with being squeezed for a lot more money for a less esteemed player than richards just because they foolishly did not lock in a purchase option price when they converted the winter break trial into a loan. to be fair, business is business, and this is a cautionary tale about agreeing your fee up front (but also look at dike for the downside), but the idea on the partnership is probably not for them to leverage or haggle each other very long but rather to quickly meet in the middle and make deals. i assume one reason this was quickly adjourned is to avoid continued friction. i also think FCD is being foolish if the player comes back from BMII and is allocated to NTSC….his value will drop back down reflecting he’s still a reserve…they should have taken the money.
He’s only what 18? He’ll be fine, this doesn’t mean much right now and it’ll give him a chance to push into the FC Dallas first team where he will gain valuable experience playing first team football in a pretty decent league before going back abroad in the next year or 2!
I think you’re right about that he can’t go to USL League One but if he’s going to actually play for FCD then it makes sense. Che is actually more esteemed at this point in his career than Richards was when he went over (some of that because there was no North Texas then). When Chris was sold he had only played for Bayern U19s and hadn’t yet gone to the U20 WC. Che would certainly had played for the US U20s if Covid hadn’t canceled the tournament, he was USL League One Best XI last season. The Bayern official’s quote was “he will remain an FCD player in the near term”. He’s not in Bayern’s plan for this season so let him play for FCD and NT in the GC this summer and he moves in Jan. Sounds more like Clark’s deal with Red Bull’s that he will then be transferred to Leipzig when he’s ready.