Report: Bayern target Justin Che to stay at FC Dallas for now

FC Dallas centerback Justin Che enjoyed an impressive first year on loan in Bayern Munich’s player development setup, but the U.S. Men’s National Team prospect’s long-anticipated transfer to the Bundesliga champions is going to have to wait a while.

Che, who spent the past season on loan with Bayern Munich II, has been a target for a permanent deal, but a report from German outlet Bild states Bayern will not be acquiring the 17-year-old defender just yet.

“Justin is a talented young player and we expect him to have a very successful career,” Bayern Munich academy manager Jochen Sauer was quoted as saying in Bild’s report. “But he will remain a FC Dallas player for the time being.”

Che spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich II in the third tier of German football. He made eight appearances and played nearly 600 minutes.

In staying with FC Dallas for the rest of the MLS season, Che may see some first-team playing time for an FCD side currently sitting in last place in the Western Conference. If Che impresses, FC Dallas will have increased leverage for a higher transfer fee.

FC Dallas collected a reported $1.5 million from Bayern for defender Chris Richards in January 2019. Richards, who never played with the FC Dallas first team and spent a year in the FC Dallas academy, eventually won a title with Bayern II before earning a promotion to Bayern’s first team.

This past season, Richards established himself as a Bundesliga starter while on loan with Hoffenheim and has become the subject of transfer rumors while also positioning himself for a potential stay with Bayern, which has a void at centerback after the departures of David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez.

As for Che, he recently took part in his first USMNT camp, impressing Gregg Berhalter. A standout with USL side North Texas last season, Che will now focus on trying to break through with the FC Dallas first team.