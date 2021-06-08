Report: Borussia Monchengladbach targets Josh Sargent for summer transfer

Josh Sargent suffered relegation with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen this season, but could reportedly find himself on the move back to the top flight later this summer.

Borussia Monchengladbach is targeting Sargent for a possible summer transfer from Bremen, Bild reported Monday. Sargent was linked with Gladbach along with Eintracht Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the season, and Gladbach seems to have concrete interest in the young forward.

Gladbach will likely have to pay a €7-8 million transfer fee to Bremen for Sargent’s services, according to the report.

The 21-year-old Sargent joined Werder Bremen in 2018 following a breakout Under-20 World Cup with the United States and finished the disappointing Bundesliga campaign as joint leading scorer for Bremen with five goals in 31 games played.

He finished the season with seven goals and two assists across all competitions, but could not help Florian Kohfeldt’s side avoid relegation to the second tier.

Gladbach missed out on European qualification this season in the Bundesliga, finishing in eighth place and one point behind Union Berlin. Marco Rose’s departure to Borussia Dortmund saw Adi Hutter appointed as the club’s new manager heading into the new 2021-22.

Sargent is coming off international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team, playing in the semifinals and finals of the rescheduled Concacaf Nations League. The striker did not score in either match, but came close to doing so against Honduras and Mexico.

The USMNT concludes its June schedule on Wednesday against Costa Rica in a friendly in Utah before taking a break ahead of the Gold Cup later this summer.