Report: Sebastian Soto set to join FC Porto on loan

Sebastian Soto is reportedly set for a second-straight loan spell away from Norwich City.

Portuguese giants FC Porto is in talks with the EFL Championship side over acquiring Soto on a one-year loan, Maisfutebol reported Wednesday. Soto will train with Porto’s first team squad, but is likely to play with Porto’s B team in hopes of establishing himself.

FC Porto will also have the option to acquire Soto on a permanent deal after the loan for roughly $1.1 million, according to the report.

After arriving in England from German club Hannover in January 2021, Soto was loaned to Dutch second tier side Telstar for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old scored seven goals for Telstar in 12 appearances before returning to Norwich City to play with the Under-23 team.

Soto made three appearances for Norwich City’s U-23 side before seeing his season end early ahead of the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. He played in all four matches for Jason Kreis’ side in Mexico, but failed to score in any of his appearances as the Americans lost 2-1 to Honduras in the semifinals.

FC Porto finished second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season and also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The club’s second place finish in league play clinched a spot in this Fall’s UCL group stage, which is slated to begin in mid-September.

Soto would become the second American player to play for FC Porto, joining Erik Palmer-Brown who made 17 appearances for Porto B on loan in 2016.