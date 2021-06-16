Reports: Barcelona and Marseille in talks over potential Konrad De La Fuente loan

Konrad De La Fuente doesn’t figure to be in Barcelona’s first-team plans for the upcoming La Liga season, but the Spanish giants don’t appear ready to cut ties with the young winger, and is reportedly instead pursuing potential loan options for the U.S. Men’s National Team prospect.

Ligue 1 side Marseille has been identified by multiple reports as a potential destination for the 19-year-old winger, with ESPN reporting two days ago that Barcelona had held talks with Marseille about a possible loan with a $5 million purchase option.

According to a report released on Wednesday by Spanish outlet Sport, the talks between Barcelona and Marseille have reached a standstill, though a deal could still be reached after the two sides have had a few days to reconsider their positions.

Barcelona’s well-documented financial troubles have the club considering any number of options to raise funds, and that includes selling players who aren’t in the team’s immediate plans. Marseille is fully aware of this, and has made the move to try and pry De La Fuente away at a discount price.

De La Fuente has been linked to multiple teams in multiple countries over the past two seasons, this despite having yet to break through with Barcelona’s first team. He did enjoy success with Barcelona B toward the tail end of its most recent season,

The Miami-born winger, who made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut last November, remains an intriguing prospect for Gregg Berhalter, though he isn’t likely to really challenge for a regular position with the USMNT first team until he can find regular playing time, which will require a move away from the Camp Nou.