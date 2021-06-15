SBISoccer.com

Reyna, Musah, Reynolds nominated for 2021 Golden Boy Award

Reyna, Musah, Reynolds nominated for 2021 Golden Boy Award

Featured

Reyna, Musah, Reynolds nominated for 2021 Golden Boy Award

By June 15, 2021 2:42 pm

By |

On Tuesday three Americans were listed for the 2021 Golden Boy Award celebrating the best young player from the 2020-2021 season.

The list includes names like Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, but Gio Reyna (18), Yunus Musah (18) and Bryan Reynolds (19) represent a strong American contingent.

Reyna tops the list as American with the greatest chance to win the award after a successful sophomore campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring 4 goals and adding six assists in 32 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

The American starlet earned his first eight caps with the U.S. Men’s National team, scoring 4 goals and establishing himself as a starter for the US during the Nations League-winning campaign. Reyna was also named to the tournament’s Best XI.

The nomination for Musah comes after a breakthrough first professional season with Valencia in which he made 32 appearances, playing more than 1,500 minutes as a winger and midfielder.

Internationally, Musah has earned six caps with the USMNT after representing England at various youth levels.

Reynolds is the third American on the list, making 5 appearances with AS Roma after an $8.12 million transfer from FC Dallas in July.

Like the other two Americans on the Golden Boy list, Reynolds made his international debut for the USMNT this season.

, , , Featured, USMNT

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

reply
1d

The soccer-filled summer may still be in its initial stages, but we might just have seen the best goal of the season all the same. Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored an incredible goal at the 2020 (…)

More SBI
Home