Reyna, Musah, Reynolds nominated for 2021 Golden Boy Award

On Tuesday three Americans were listed for the 2021 Golden Boy Award celebrating the best young player from the 2020-2021 season.

The list includes names like Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, but Gio Reyna (18), Yunus Musah (18) and Bryan Reynolds (19) represent a strong American contingent.

Reyna tops the list as American with the greatest chance to win the award after a successful sophomore campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring 4 goals and adding six assists in 32 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

The American starlet earned his first eight caps with the U.S. Men’s National team, scoring 4 goals and establishing himself as a starter for the US during the Nations League-winning campaign. Reyna was also named to the tournament’s Best XI.

The nomination for Musah comes after a breakthrough first professional season with Valencia in which he made 32 appearances, playing more than 1,500 minutes as a winger and midfielder.

Internationally, Musah has earned six caps with the USMNT after representing England at various youth levels.

Reynolds is the third American on the list, making 5 appearances with AS Roma after an $8.12 million transfer from FC Dallas in July.

Like the other two Americans on the Golden Boy list, Reynolds made his international debut for the USMNT this season.