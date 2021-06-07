SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Ethan Horvath

Ethan Horvath probably did not expect to play a major role in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Concacaf Nations League Final showdown against Mexico, but ended the night in Denver, Colorado, as the SBI Man of the Match for Gregg Berhalter’s side.

The backup goalkeeper came in for an injured Zack Steffen and helped the USMNT to a 3-2 victory over rivals Mexico, making a game-saving penalty stop near the end of extra time and several other big stops before it. Horvath’s performance off the bench edged Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna for SBI’s Man of the Match honors.

Horvath replaced the injured Steffen in the 69th minute and made four key saves to help the USMNT lift the trophy in the first edition of the tournament. His biggest stop came in the 119th minute, as he dove to his right to deny Andres Guardado’s potentially game-tying penalty kick.

ETHAN HORVATH DENIES MEXICO A CHANCE TO EQUALIZE 👊 pic.twitter.com/N4AXjqGZ0s — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 7, 2021

Horvath also stood strong to repel Hirving Lozano’s strike in the 90th minute before also parrying away Henry Martin’s chance in the 98th minute. Lozano was left frustrated later in extra time as Horvath denied him once again.

After enduring a frustrating season at the club level with Belgian side Club Brugge, Horvath played a key role in the first international trophy win for the USMNT since 2017.

What did you think of Horvath’s performance? Who was your pick for Man of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.