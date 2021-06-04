Siebatcheu winner helps USMNT edge Honduras

The U.S. Men’s National Team found itself in a dogfight on Thursday, delivering a subpar overall performance that looked like it might open the door for a brutal defeat.
That was before Jordan Siebatcheu entered the match, coming off the bench to head home an 89th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory. The victory now sets the Americans up with a Nations League final showdown on Sunday with the winner of the Mexico-Costa Rica semifinal.
The Young Boys striker came off the bench late in the second half and needed only one moment to break the deadlock. John Brooks’ upfield pass was headed across the box by Weston McKennie, allowing Siebatcheu the chance to send a diving header past Anthony Lopez.
The USMNT failed to truly pressure Honduras for most of the semifinal showdown, with Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic having the best offensive chances. Sargent rose highest to head Antonee Robinson’s cross towards goal in the 30th minute, but Lopez dove to repel the forward’s effort.
Sargent showed off his defensive ability not long before his offensive opportunity, clearing Alberth Elis’ header off the line in the 27th minute. The Werder Bremen striker got back after Zack Steffen was caught out of position and flicked the winger’s looping header away from goal.
Lopez would deny Pulisic’s effort in the 29th minute from a tight angle while also seeing Gio Reyna’s earlier effort in the opening minutes glance just wide of the post.
Edwin Rodriguez and Maynor Figueroa both had opportunities saved by Steffen in the second half while Elis’ had a stoppage time chance denied by the Manchester City goalkeeper. Steffen finished the match with four saves to preserve the clean sheet and help the Americans reach a first tournament final since the 2019 Gold Cup.
The USMNT will be searching for its first trophy since the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Honestly i’d rather have Bradley as a back up to Adams than Yueill. Basically Will Trapp and Yuiell should be 6th string and further. Musah isn’t a defensive midfielder in my mind–we don’t have too many N’Golo Kante players let alone backups to Adams. I’d rather have Bradley back just for insurance, his defense, and ability to make the easy pass. I think when he was starting we didn’t yet have the talent we now have in the attacking midfield/wings, so perhaps it would be interesting to experiment with.
That is going to be an unpopular opinion.
need to bury some chances, broken record but there it is. in any case, great game to win and great experience for the youngsters. CONCACAF may suck but these games are tough challenges. Rodriguez went for the leg breaker on Sergino and only got a yellow. Thought it was Dest’s best game until switched over to the left and told to go forward; he played a solid game at RB. Gio did everything but score and also got mauled out there. Yueill, man, no mas por favor
One moment of pure class from Brooks, McKennie and Siebatcheu. Tons of garbage from Yuell. Poor guy couldn’t find the guys with the blue jerseys on any pass going forward. Can’t Musah do better?
Defense is a problem. Was an issue versus the Swiss and although Dest shifting right helped to somewhat plug that hole, others opened up. Honduras had the 2nd and 3rd best scoring chances among both teams and another 3 of top 10. Yikes.
It’s not Musah’s position it’s like saying can’t we just put McKennie as the 6. They have the physical traits but you’re taking away their best attributes if you play them there. McKennie doesn’t head the gw to Pefok if he’s the 6. Musah isn’t a great passer he’s better at carrying the ball forward so if he dribbles as the 6 he leaves a big whole behind. Having Musah who came up as #10 and played as a wide midfielder last season, try to learn a new position on the fly is a big ask for an 18 year old. Hopefully we see Flach and Busio get a chance during GC.
Dest is definitely dangerous. To both teams.
I feel like everything going wrong is right where Adams is going to snuff it out when he gets back, so I’m not despairing about the midfield just yet. Also Musah looks so solid when he gets in I wonder how he is losing to Youell.
Obviously we don’t see everything.
I think Sargent has had his chance. Everyone praises his hold-up play. Tell me: how often do you hear about hold-up play when you’re talking about Suarez, Lewandowski, Haaland? You don’t, because they’re goal machines. Let’s lose the faint praise for Sargent, cut the cord, and get a goal scorer in there.
I did think it was interesting what Dempsey was saying pre-game about they make Sargent work to hard. He has to high press, he drops in, and he has to stretch the backline. Now we didn’t press as much tonight but I’m not sure if Dike, or Siebatcheu to get to the clearance that Josh did.
Siebatcheu was the only player on this roster with more than 5 goals in their last club season. He’s the closest thing the team has to a proven goal scorer. Not surprising he’s the one to make the break through.
Watching this game I’m reminded how good and important Michael Bradley was to this team. His control of the midfield was such a given for so long. Brooks did a pretty good impression but I’d very much prefer if an actual midfielder did that though.
I forget which U23 game it was maybe DR but they tried to deny the ball to Yueill so Jackson just slid out of the middle and let the CBs carry it forward. That’s what basically happens in 81 when Aaronson headed it towards Siebatcheu and then again in the 89th when he hit Wes. I don’t think Yueill was very good and I thought on first watch Seb was pretty poor as well. I just think some of Jackson was if you want to leave tons of space for our best long ball passer go ahead and it finally paid off.
good post Master. Yueill really struggled, a boy among men out there
Steffen had the one terrible play, but otherwise was solid to spectacular. But that one terrible play really makes you worry.
Pulisic was pretty good on the ball, but wasn’t on the ball enough. Reyna was good, McKennie was quiet until the beautiful assist. Sargent was Sargent, worked hard but no end product. He did have the great goal line clearance, though. Brooks I thought was very good except when the attacker was facing him, he’s not good one v. one.
Mexico will kill them unless they play much better. They seemed slow, the ball moved slow and it seemed like the ball stopped for a second or two every time a player received the ball. They need to think quicker.
As a GK myself, I can say reps and playing games count. It helps in terms of being a master in terms of cutting angles, being a good judge regarding when to rush out or not on breakaways, when to come out or stay put for crosses, etc. along with self-confidence. Which is why he should at least seek a loan. To be fair, he did well other than that gaffe and grew into the game.
Siebatcheu went to meet Dike after the score. They are now best friends.
I noticed that, too. I love it.
Thank you for pointing that out. I was wondering who was that person that Siebatcheu ran to. Is Dike on the roster?