Siebatcheu winner helps USMNT edge Honduras

The U.S. Men’s National Team found itself in a dogfight on Thursday, delivering a subpar overall performance that looked like it might open the door for a brutal defeat.

That was before Jordan Siebatcheu entered the match, coming off the bench to head home an 89th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory. The victory now sets the Americans up with a Nations League final showdown on Sunday with the winner of the Mexico-Costa Rica semifinal.

The Young Boys striker came off the bench late in the second half and needed only one moment to break the deadlock. John Brooks’ upfield pass was headed across the box by Weston McKennie, allowing Siebatcheu the chance to send a diving header past Anthony Lopez.

JORDAN SIEBATCHEU IN THE 89TH MINUTE 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZKjmnKEpcC — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 4, 2021

The USMNT failed to truly pressure Honduras for most of the semifinal showdown, with Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic having the best offensive chances. Sargent rose highest to head Antonee Robinson’s cross towards goal in the 30th minute, but Lopez dove to repel the forward’s effort.

Sargent showed off his defensive ability not long before his offensive opportunity, clearing Alberth Elis’ header off the line in the 27th minute. The Werder Bremen striker got back after Zack Steffen was caught out of position and flicked the winger’s looping header away from goal.

Lopez would deny Pulisic’s effort in the 29th minute from a tight angle while also seeing Gio Reyna’s earlier effort in the opening minutes glance just wide of the post.

Edwin Rodriguez and Maynor Figueroa both had opportunities saved by Steffen in the second half while Elis’ had a stoppage time chance denied by the Manchester City goalkeeper. Steffen finished the match with four saves to preserve the clean sheet and help the Americans reach a first tournament final since the 2019 Gold Cup.

ZACK STEFFEN 🧱 pic.twitter.com/bW6wRh4EaO — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 4, 2021

The USMNT will be searching for its first trophy since the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup.