The SBI Show: Episode 305 (Talking USMNT Gold Cup options, and more)

The SBI Show is back after a three-month hiatus, and the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Gold Cup options lead the discussion in the first episode back since March.

Episode 305 talks Gold Cup, and some of Gregg Berhalter’s decisions as he prepares to submit his 23-man roster for the July competition.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses the Concacaf Nations League, Clint Dempsey’s successful TV debut, and his status as the most beloved player in USMNT history.

The U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is another topic on the menu, as well as the one big name that didn’t make the Hall of Fame cut.