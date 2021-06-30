The SBI Show: Episode 306 (featuring special guest Julian Green)

Julian Green has enjoyed a special 2021 so far, having helped his club team earn promotion to the German Bundesliga while also earning his first call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team under current coach Gregg Berhalter and he discusses that and more on the latest episode of The SBI Show.

Episode 306 features an interview with Green, who discusses Greuther Fürth’s special season, his own evolution as a player, and what it means to him to be back in the USMNT picture.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses Konrad De La Fuente’s move to Marseille, Sporting Kansas City’s red-hot run and Gianluca Busio’s role in that run, and Ricardo Pepi’s breakthough with FC Dallas and status as a USMNT striker prospect.

You can listen to Episode 306 of The SBI Show here: