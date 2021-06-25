Tobin Heath, Christen Press leave Manchester United as contracts expire

Tobin Heath and Christen Press both saw ample time with Manchester United during the last WSL season, but will not return to the club.

Manchester United announced Thursday that both Press and Heath have departed the club, following the expiration of their one-year contracts. Both players helped the Lady Red Devils to a top-four finish in the WSL season, each registering double-digit appearances.

Heath also scored four goals, to go along with two assists in 11 combined outings for the Lady Red Devils. The veteran winger missed most of the second half of the season due to a knee injury, forcing her to rehabilitate back in the United States.

Press scored four goals and added one assist in 16 combined appearances for Casey Stoney’s side, also appearing twice in the WSL FA Cup.

Both players were recently named to Vlatko Andonovski’s 18-player roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Press and Heath have both won Olympic Gold in the past with the U.S. Women’s National Team and will look to do so again this Summer in Japan.