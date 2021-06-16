USMNT schedule for final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying is set

The U.S. Men’s National Team will open the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying in the fall with a pair of road trips to Central America sandwiched around a home clash with a fast-rising foe.

Tuesday night’s results in Concacaf qualifying saw Canada, El Salvador and Panama secure the final three spots in the eight-team Octagonal, the final round of Concacaf qualifying that has replaced the old Hexagonal Round format.

Those results help determine the USMNT’s schedule of opponents for the Octagonal, with the team’s first qualifier taking place on August 30th on the road against El Salvador.

The Americans will play their first home Octagonal qualifier in early September against Canada, before returning to Central America to take on Honduras.

Here is a rundown of the full World Cup qualifying schedule the USMNT will face, starting in late August (specific dates have yet to be determined):

USMNT World Cup Qualifying Schedule

August 30 – El Salvador vs. USMNT

September – USMNT vs. Canada

September – Honduras vs. USMNT

October – USMNT vs. Jamaica

October – Panama vs. USMNT

October – USMNT vs. Costa Rica

November – USMNT vs. Mexico

November – Jamaica vs. USMNT

January 2022 – USMNT vs. El Salvador

January 2022 – Canada vs. USMNT

January 2022 – USMNT vs. Honduras

March 2022 – Mexico vs. USMNT

March 2022 – USMNT vs. Panama

March 2022 – Costa Rica vs. USMNT

The top three teams in the Concacaf Octagonal will automatically qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the fourth-place team qualifying for an inter-confederation playoff.

