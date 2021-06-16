USMNT, USWNT unveil new 2021 away jersey

The new U.S. national team jersey has arrived.

U.S. Soccer officially unveiled the 2021 away kit for the U.S. Men’s National Team and U.S. Women’s National Team on Wednesday, unveiling the new Nike top that will be used in some of the upcoming matches. The jersey, which features a dazzle camouflage design in navy blue and red, is the same one that leaked online earlier this week.

The price of the jersey, which replaces the predominantly blue away kit that has been used since 2020, is $90.00.

More 👀 at the new 2021 Away Kit! 🔴🔵 👉 https://t.co/fdQUFC6482 pic.twitter.com/LBIGekyJ5i — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 16, 2021

The new white training top that also surfaced in recent days was officially introduced on Wednesday, too. The jersey that includes a Volkswagen logo on the front and gray abstract design all over sells for $65.00.

What do you think of the new USMNT and USWNT away jerseys? Love the look and plan to buy one asap? Hate the design?

Share your thoughts below.