USWNT Woman of the Match: Christen Press

Christen Press was at the right place at the right time to notch the 61st goal of her U.S. Women’s National Team career on Tuesday night.

Press delivered that goal, but did much more as a consistent threat for the second straight match, earning SBI Woman of the Match honors in Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Nigeria.

As the team closed out its pre-Olympic friendly series, she broke the deadlock to move into sole possession of ninth all-time in the USWNT scoring ranks against a Nigerian team that proved to be stingy.

Stingy, but imperfect.

Press’ goal was created from a half-hearted clearance. Carli Lloyd was there for the setup, and Press slotted it in with authority.

On the mark 💥 With that goal, @ChristenPress pushes her 🇺🇸 career total to 61, breaking a tie with Shannon MacMillan to take sole possession of 9th on the #USWNT all-time scoring charts 📈 pic.twitter.com/0UjYhvZsHH — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 17, 2021

The only forward to start all three games of the pre-Olympic series, Press was productive in all three games and her Tuesday effort earns her SBI’s Woman of the Match, beating out Becky Sauerbrunn and Carli Lloyd.

What did you think of Press’ performance? Who was your pick for Woman of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.