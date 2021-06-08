Weston McKennie wins Best Player Award of Concacaf Nations League

Weston McKennie played a major role in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s triumph in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League and was recognized appropriately by the federation.

Concacaf announced Monday that McKennie won the “Best Player of the Tournament” award after helping Gregg Berhalter’s side claim its first trophy since 2017. The Juventus midfielder scored four goals across the competition, including the fastest hat trick in USMNT history in a 7-0 group stage victory over Cuba in 2019.

McKennie also found the back of the net in Sunday’s Nations League triumph over Mexico, and came close on a pair of other occasions in the match against El Tri. The midfielder went the distance in both Final Four matches, helping spark the USMNT past Honduras and Mexico.

The 22-year-old was joined on Monday by Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez and Suriname’s Gleofilo Vlijter, who also claimed awards for their performances in the tournament.

Lopez allowed just four goals over the course of the CNL and CNL Finals and saved two penalties in Honduras’ 5-4 penalty shootout win against Costa Rica in the CNLF Third-Place Match.

Vlijter collected the Top Scorer Award after scoring 10 goals in six matches in League B, helping Suriname clinch a berth in the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time.