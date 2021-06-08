Weston McKennie wins Best Player Award of Concacaf Nations League

Weston McKennie played a major role in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s triumph in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League and was recognized appropriately by the federation.
Concacaf announced Monday that McKennie won the “Best Player of the Tournament” award after helping Gregg Berhalter’s side claim its first trophy since 2017. The Juventus midfielder scored four goals across the competition, including the fastest hat trick in USMNT history in a 7-0 group stage victory over Cuba in 2019.
McKennie also found the back of the net in Sunday’s Nations League triumph over Mexico, and came close on a pair of other occasions in the match against El Tri. The midfielder went the distance in both Final Four matches, helping spark the USMNT past Honduras and Mexico.
The 22-year-old was joined on Monday by Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez and Suriname’s Gleofilo Vlijter, who also claimed awards for their performances in the tournament.
Lopez allowed just four goals over the course of the CNL and CNL Finals and saved two penalties in Honduras’ 5-4 penalty shootout win against Costa Rica in the CNLF Third-Place Match.
Vlijter collected the Top Scorer Award after scoring 10 goals in six matches in League B, helping Suriname clinch a berth in the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time.
Barbados finished atop their group in League C and and also claimed the Fair Play Award.
The USMNT returns to action on Wednesday in a friendly against Costa Rica before taking time off ahead of July’s Concacaf Gold Cup.
I had a lot of misgivings about McKennie staying at Juventus under Pirlo. I thought he wasn’t getting the instruction necessary to fine tune his game and build him into a more complete midfielder. I thought he might benefit more from playing in the Premier League in an environment that suited his strengths.
But I’m reevaluating my stance now that Juventus have brought back Max Allegri. While there is certainly going to be a massive summer overhaul and McKennie’s standing with the new manager is not yet known, I think there’s *potential* for this to be a hugely beneficial situation for Wes’ development. Not only does Allegri have a clearly defined system that prizes some of McKennie’s attributes, it requires a refinement of his overall game and will ask much more of him. Allegri has experience working with (and getting the most out of) some of the best midfielders of the past twenty years at Juventus. If Wes can rise to the challenge, we could have our own Arturo Vidal in the heart of midfield for the next decade.