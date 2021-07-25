Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: McKenzie, Aaronson, and more

Genk kicked off its league schedule on Friday and Mark McKenzie was at the forefront of a strong defensive performance from the club.

A 94th minute equalizer saw Genk tie Standard Liege 1-1 in its season opener, with McKenzie delivering an impressive performance. The U.S. men’s national team centerback completed 85% of his passes (53/62) and also made seven clearances to go along with eight successful duels out of 10 in total.

McKenzie was also strong in the air, winning four of his five aerial battles and looking comfortable all around the field. It was a strong first match of the new season for McKenzie and Genk, who next hosts Oostende on July 30th in league play. The club will kick off its quest to make the UEFA Champions League group stage on August 3rd against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson showed promising moments in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 league win while Josh Sargent played 90 minutes for Werder Bremen in a 1-1 league draw vs. Hannover 96. Terrence Boyd found the back of the net for Hallescher FC in its season opener. Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense picked up one point in Danish league action against Randers FC.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Hannover on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-1 win over Meppen on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Osnabruck’s scheduled match with Duisburg was postponed on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 88 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Sturm Graz on Friday.

Thomas Roberts did not dress in SK Austria Klagenfurt’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsberger on Sunday.

Belgium

First Division A

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 1-1 draw with Standard Liege on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Gent on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started, scored TWO GOALS, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 4-3 win over Luzern on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Odense’s 1-1 draw with Randers on Sunday.

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Brondby’s 1-1 draw with Viborg on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow’s 3-2 win over Piast Gliwice on Sunday. Lederman is out long-term due to a knee injury.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face AIK on Monday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Halmstads on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Atlas on Sunday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 3-0 loss to Santos Laguna on Friday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora started and played 45 minutes in Banfield’s 0-0 draw with Boca Juniors on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Estudiantes on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Athletico Paranaense on Sunday.