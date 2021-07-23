Austin's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT-Jamaica WCQ match on October 7

Austin FC has opened its new stadium to the rest of MLS this season and now the expansion team’s Q2 Stadium will play host to its first U.S. men’s national team match later this year.

U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that Q2 Stadium will host the USMNT’s October 7 World Cup Qualifying match against Jamaica. It will be the first-ever WCQ match at the new stadium and it will be the USMNT’s fourth qualifying match of a new 14-match slate.

“What’s been happening in Austin the last couple years is extraordinary,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “It’s amazing the way the city has embraced the sport, the world-class facilities they have developed, and most importantly for us the atmosphere the fans create in the stadium. That’s precisely the type of environment we need for our home World Cup Qualifiers, and I know it’s something our players value and appreciate.”

The October 7 showdown will be the 15th meeting between the USMNT and Jamaica in World Cup Qualifying, with the Americans holding a 7-1-6 record in those contests. The meeting will fall on the 20th anniversary of the historic win against the Reggae Boyz that sent the USMNT to the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

October will see the USMNT also travel to face Panama on Oct. 10 in Panama City. before returning to the United States for an Oct. 13 home qualifier against Costa Rica at a location to be determined at a later date.

The USMNT will first take on Jamaica on July 25 in Dallas in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup.