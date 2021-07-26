Canada advances to Gold Cup semifinals after edging Costa Rica

Canada took another major step forward under head coach John Herdman on Sunday night, advancing to the Gold Cup semifinals for the first time since 2007.

Junior Hoilett and Stephen Eustaquio each scored goals to lead Canada 2-0 past Costa Rica, setting up a semifinal date with Mexico on July 29.

🎥 Highlights: 🇨🇦 Canada defeats 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 2-0 in Texas and advances to the #GoldCup21 semi finals! #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/jeljfFrCln — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 26, 2021

Hoilett delivered the first shot on target in the match, which ended up breaking the deadlock from Arlington. Eustaquio played a through ball up the middle and Hoilett’s right-footed shot beat Esteban Alvarado for a 1-0 Canada lead.

Costa Rica failed to record a shot on goal in the opening half and eventually watched Canada double its lead in the 68th minute of the match. Jonathan Osorio saw a shot blocked in the box, but Eustaquio was on the spot to score to ice the result for Herdman’s squad.

Canada defended the rest of the way, shutting out Los Ticos in route to a semifinal berth.

Up next for Canada is a date with Mexico, a rival it has not defeated since 2000.