CF Montreal, Toronto FC to host to select home matches starting July 17

CF Montreal and Toronto FC have waited a lengthy period of time to return to their home stadiums and will now get the opportunity to do so starting this weekend.

MLS announced Wednesday that both clubs will begin playing select home matches at their respective stadiums beginning July 17. An updated cross-border public health legislation enacted by the Canadian Government led to the changes made by MLS involving both teams.

The Vancouver Whitecaps will remain playing their home games at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah for the time being. Vancouver will next host the LA Galaxy on July 17 before also playing host to the Houston Dynamo on July 20.

Toronto FC will return to BMO Field on July 17 for an Eastern Conference showdown with Orlando City before also facing off with the New York Red Bulls on July 21. The Canadian club will get to play in front of 7,000 fans at BMO Field.

CF Montreal hosts FC Cincinnati at Stade Saputo on July 17, after using Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium for the time being. The capacity for State Saputo has been set at 5,000 fans for now.