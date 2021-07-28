Columbus to host USMNT-Costa Rica WCQ match in October

The U.S. men’s national team will have two World Cup Qualifying matches in Ohio between October-November this fall.

Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field was announced as the host venue of the World Cup Qualifying match between the USMNT. and Costa Rica on October 13, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday The news comes one day after Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium was chosen as the host venue for a November 12 qualifier between the Americans and Concacaf rivals Mexico.

“One thing you can count on in Columbus is unwavering support for the U.S. team, and that’s going to be critical in helping us get a win against Costa Rica,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Having coached there for five years and then attending opening day of the new stadium, I know first-hand just how incredible the bond is between the team and the fans. We can’t wait to play there.”

The city has hosted 10 World Cup Qualifiers since 2000, with the USMNT posting a 7-1-2 record during that span. This will be the USMNT’s first match at the newly opened Lower.com Field.

The Americans hold an 18-16-6 edge in the series with Costa Rica through 40 matches played since 1975. Berhalter’s side have won its last three head-to-head matches against Costa Rica, albeit all friendlies in shutout fashion. However, the Americans have lost each of its last three qualifying matches against Costa Rica, last defeating Los Ticos in a qualifier back in 2013.

Gregg Berhalter’s side opens its World Cup qualifying schedule on Sept. 2 at El Salvador, followed by a home game against Canada in Nashville on Sept. 5 and a match at Honduras on Sept. 8.