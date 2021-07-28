Columbus to host USMNT-Costa Rica WCQ match in October

More from
USMNT poised for Gold Cup challenge presented by high-scoring Qatar
The U.S. men’s national team has overcome every obstacle put in its way so far through the Concacaf Gold Cup, but a tricky semifinal test against an unfamiliar opponent in Qatar will present a new and (…)
Minnesota United earns road draw with late equalizer at LAFC
Minnesota United was able to steal one point away from LAFC on Wednesday with Hassani Dotson playing the hero at Banc of California Stadium. Dotson struck in the dying seconds of the match to steal the (…)
The SBI Show: Episode 315 (USMNT-Jamaica breakdown, USMNT-Qatar preview, and more)
The U.S. men’s national team took a big step towards a return to the Concacaf Gold Cup final, but has one more step to take and the latest episode of The SBI Show goes into detail about both. Episode 315 looks (…)
Americans Abroad Ticker: Jordan Pefok, DeAndre Yedlin, and more
Jordan Pefok, David Wagner, and Young Boys have advanced into the final stage of UEFA Champions League qualifying following a second leg victory in Switzerland on Wednesday. Pefok scored his third goal of (…)
Gio Reyna given No. 7 jersey at Borussia Dortmund
Jadon Sancho’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United will force players to step up in the Bundesliga club’s squad this season and Gio Reyna looks set to play a bigger role this fall. Reyna will (…)
Cincinnati's TQL Stadium to host USMNT-Mexico November WCQ match
FC Cincinnati has opened its new stadium to the rest of MLS this season and now TQL Stadium will play host to its first U.S. men’s national team match later this year. U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday (…)
LAFC gains roster budget flexibility with trade of Mark-Anthony Kaye to Rapids
LAFC had been having on-and-off talks with Mark-Anthony Kaye in recent months over his future, but this week saw the team come to a resolution that led to the midfielder’s departure. In large part (…)
USWNT ready for “real tournament” to begin with Netherlands knockout stage showdown
The U.S. women’s national team looked anything but defending FIFA Women’s World Cup champions through the group stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but luckily has a major opportunity in the (…)
USWNT Woman of the Match: Tierna Davidson
Tierna Davidson is one of the youngest players on the U.S. women’s national team roster at the Tokyo Olympics, but the versatile defender played like a seasoned veteran in Tuesday’s group stage finale draw (…)
Who will, and who should the USMNT start vs. Qatar?
Defense has been the name of the game for the U.S. men’s national team at the Gold Cup, and three shutouts in four matches, with just one penalty kick allowed, shows just how solid Gregg Berhalter’s defensive (…)
