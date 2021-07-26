Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals: USMNT vs. Jamaica (SBI Live Commentary)

The final place in the Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals is on the line in Arlington, Texas as the U.S. men’s national team takes on Jamaica on Sunday night (10 p.m., FS1, Univision, TUDN).

The Americans enter the quarterfinals having finished with a perfect 3-0 record in group play, though two of those were hard-fought 1-0 victories. Jamaica posted a pair of group-stage wins before falling against Costa Rica in a match where the Reggae Boyz rested several starters.

The winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal takes on Qatar on Thursday in the semifinals, in Austin, Texas after Qatar eliminated El Salvador, 3-2, on Saturday. Canada secured a place in the semifinals with a 2-0 win against Costa Rica, and now will face Mexico, which posted a 3-0 quarterfinal victory against Honduras on Saturday.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter is deploying his team in a 4-3-3 formation tonight, and going with several youngsters for the quarterfinal, including the trio of Daryl Dike, Matthew Hoppe and Gianluca Busio.

The USMNT and Jamaica are meeting in the Gold Cup knockout rounds for the fifth time in six tournaments, with Jamaica’s lone win in that run coming in the 2015 semifinals. The Americans defeated Jamaica in the 2017 final, and more recently posted a 3-1 victory over the Reggae Boyz in the 2019 semifinals.

Here is the USMNT lineup that will face Jamaica tonight:

The Jamaicans have made several lineup changes, including the surprising move to sit star attacker Leon Bailey.

