Copa America 2021 Rewind: Diaz's late golazo lifts Colombia over Peru in third-place game

Luis Diaz scored arguably the best goal of the tournament a couple of weeks ago. He might have just netted the second-best one, too.

Colombia took the bronze medal at Copa America 2021 on Friday after Diaz delivered a last-gasp golazo from distance to edge Peru, 3-2, in the third-place game. Penalty kicks were looming at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia, but Diaz proved the hero in the dying seconds with his second tally of the night.

LUIS DIAZ IN THE 94TH MINUTE 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/oGeUQPWVN8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2021

Both nations had their moments in the rollercoaster affair, with each taking leads. Peru initially went in front off a Yoshimar Yotun finish just before halftime, but Colombia equalized four minutes after the break via a Juan Cuadrado free kick.

Los Cafeteros then jumped ahead in the 66th minute off a lightning-quick attack that started with pinpoint distribution from Camilo Vargas and ended with a good finish from Diaz. La Blanquirroja struck back, however, with Gianluca Lapadula nodding home a corner kick in the 82nd.

The match seemed destined for a penalty shootout, but Diaz conjured up a final bit of magic with his fourth goal of the tournament to ensure Colombia prevailed in regulation.