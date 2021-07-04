Copa America 2021 Rewind: Messi leads Argentina rout of Ecuador, Colombia tops Uruguay on penalties

Lionel Messi’s inspired form has moved him one step closer to winning that all-elusive first trophy with Argentina.

A masterful Messi led Argentina to a lopsided quarterfinals triumph over Ecuador at Copa America 2021 on Saturday night by delivering his latest stellar showing. Elsewhere, Colombia advanced in the tournament at the expense of Uruguay after record-breaking David Ospina turned in some goalkeeping heroics during a penalty shootout that followed a scoreless stalemate.

This is how the final two Copa America 2021 quarterfinals played out on Saturday:

Uruguay 0 (2), Colombia 0 (4)

David Ospina just became the most capped player in Colombia’s history, and all he did to ring in the occasion was deliver some heroics.

Ospina came up with two saves in a penalty shootout that saw Colombia top Uruguay, 4-2, following a goal-less daw at Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia. Ospina denied both Jose Gimenez and Matias Viña on their takes from 12 yards out while Los Cafeteros converted on all of their attempts from the spot.

The veteran goalkeeper made his 112th appearance for Colombia in the game, surpassing Carlos Valderrama for the most in the nation’s history en route to posting a cleansheet against La Celeste.

OSPINA SAVES IT AND COLOMBIA ARE HEADED TO THE SEMIFINALS 🔥🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/WIRyvnT1Ou — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 4, 2021

Argentina 3, Ecuador 0

(Rodrigo De Paul 40′, Lautaro Martinez 84′, Lionel Messi 90+3′)

If Lionel Messi can keep this up, he stands a good chance of hoisting his first trophy with Argentina.

Messi delivered two assists and scored a free-kick golazo to lead Argentina to a 3-0 triumph over Ecuador. Messi started his impressive showing at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania by setting up Rodrigo De Paul’s first-half winner before feeding Lautaro Martinez for an insurance goal late in the match.

Messi then punctuated his latest decisive performance for La Albiceleste with a splendid set piece, firing a shot to the far post in stoppage time. Adding insult to injury for La Tricolor, meanwhile, was that the use of VAR led to centerback Piero Hincapie getting a red card just before that Messi authored that exclamation point.