Dike, Hoppe and Busio headline USMNT Gold Cup roster

Orlando City striker Daryl Dike, Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe and Sporting Kansas City midfield standout Gianluca Busio are among the 23 players Gregg Berhalter has called in to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Gold Cup squad.

The final 23-man roster has been set for the competition and it features 19 MLS-based players and four European-based players, including Hoppe, Reggie Cannon, Caen striker Nicholas Gioacchini and Tenerife fullback Shaq Moore.

“Our priority is to win the Gold Cup,” Berhalter said. “Any time we’re competing for a trophy, we want to win it. It’s going to take a good effort by the group, but it’s certainly a focus of ours. We know the games are going to be difficult, and as we looked at the roster for this tournament, we focused on guys who are in form and can help the team win.”

The USMNT roster features several new faces, including a total of 12 players who will have an opportunity to make their first national team appearance in an official competition.

Headlining that list are Busio, Dike and Hoppe, as well as young defenders George Bello and James Sands, who are two of the youngest members of the squad. Berhalter has also included a healthy dose of veterans as well, with Brad Guzan returning to the field to compete with Matt Turner and Sean Johnson in goal. Gyasi Zardes is also on the team as part of a crowded stable of strikers.

Among the players who aren’t on the squad are Julian Green, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Erik Palmer-Brown, who were all on the preliminary Gold Cup roster, but who were ultimately left out as they prepare for their upcoming European seasons, and in the cases of Carter-Vickers and Palmer-Brown, prepare for moves to new clubs.

The USMNT, which will be aiming to win its seventh Concacaf Gold Cup and first since 2017, will be playing all three of its Gold Cup group stage matches in Kansas City, starting on July 11th against an opponent that has yet to be determined (Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti or St. Vincent and the Grenadines). The Americans will also face Canada and Martinique in group stage action.

Here is the full USMNT Gold Cup roster:

USMNT Gold Cup Roster

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United; 64/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 1/0)

DEFENDERS: George Bello (Atlanta United; 1/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 18/1), Shaq Moore (Tenerife/ESP; 5/0), Donovan Pines (D.C. United; 0/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 3/1), James Sands (New York City FC; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 3/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 14/2)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 31/2), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 20/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 12/0)

FORWARDS: (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 35/8), Daryl Dike (Orlando City; 3/1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 3/2), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 56/12)