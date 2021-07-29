Dotson scores late as MNUFC take point from LAFC

Hassani Dotson struck in the dying seconds of the match to steal Minnesota United an away point against LAFC. The draw sees Minnesota stretch an unbeaten streak to three games, while LAFC has now gone three matches without a win.

Dotson’s strike canceled out a 77th-minute header from Tristan Blackmon. Carlos Vela scored the game’s first goal in the 40th minute for his fifth goal of the season. Vela has scored in four straight matches, but LAFC only won one of those games.

LAFC and Minnesota remain in fifth- and sixth-places respectively in the Western conference. Bob Bradley’s side is struggling defensively, having allowed two goals in back-to-back matches.

Man of the Match: Robin Lod. The Finnish midfielder is on outstanding form. He supplied his third assist this season for the Loons’ first goal. He also had four key passes and completed 87.5 percent of his passes.

Moment of the Match: Hassani Dotson snatched the result for Minnesota in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Jan Gregus sent a cross toward Dotson, whose shot from about 20 yards beat LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero.

Match to Forget: Kim Moon-Hwan allowed the ball to bounce as Dotson scored the equalizer. Moon-Hwan couldn’t recover to clear the ball in that late moment and it cost LAFC two points.