Euro 2020 and Copa America finals headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

As the Euros and Copa America reach their conclusions, the summer of international soccer continues with the Gold Cup beginning on Saturday.

Mexico begins its quest to repeat as champion, taking on Trinidad and Tobago at 10 p.m. ET. Saturday also brings a juicy Copa America final with Argentina meeting Brazil to decide the champion of South America.

On Sunday the Euros come to a close with England taking on Italy in a match that will decide if it is coming home or coming to Rome.

The return of Italy has been a storyline to follow all tournament long, but the Italians will have the tough task of defeating England in Wembley Stadium.

There are no Major League Soccer games this weekend due to the Gold Cup, but some of the best talent in the league will be on display Sunday night when the U.S. men’s national team takes on Haiti to open play in Group B.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top Five Matches to Watch:

Italy vs England- The grand finale of a great Euro 2020 — Will England win its first major tournament in 55 years or will Italy crash the party? Brazil vs Argentina – Messi versus Neymar in the battle for the best team in South America, enough said. USMNT vs Haiti – The Americans begin their Gold Cup campaign against Haiti. On paper, it should be an easy victory for the USMNT, but Haiti has proved to be a difficult opponent in the past. Colombia vs Peru – Both teams put forth strong performances in Copa America, but only one will leave with a third-place medal to show for it. Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago – Much like the USMNT, Mexico should come out with a win in its first Gold Cup match, but El Tri are always worth a watch.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online:

Friday:

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

7:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

NWSL:

7:00 pm Twitch – Orlando Pride vs Racing Louisville FC

COPA AMERICA (3rd Place Game)

8:00 pm Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Colombia vs Peru

USL CHAMPIONSHIP:

9:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs

10:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Real Monarchs vs El Paso Locomotive

Saturday:

COPA AMERICA FINAL:

8:00 pm FS1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Brazil vs Argentina

GOLD CUP

5:00 pm Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – El Salvador vs Curaçao

10:00 pm Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago

NWSL:

7:00 pm Paramount+ -Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage

USL CHAMPIONSHIP:

7:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Hartford Athletic vs New York RB II

7:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Charlotte Independence vs Phoenix Rising

7:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Birmingham Legion vs Memphis 901

7:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Atlanta United II vs Sporting Kansas City II

8:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – FC Tulsa vs Louisville City

8:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – OKC Energy vs Indy Eleven

10:00 pm ESPN2, ESPN+, fuboTV – Oakland Roots vs Las Vegas Lights

11:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Sacramento Republic vs Orange County SC

Sunday

EURO 2020 FINAL:

3:00 pm ESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV – Italy vs England

GOLD CUP

6:30 pm Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Canada vs Martinique

8:30 pm Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Haiti

NWSL:

3:00 pm Paramount+ – Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

6:00 pm Paramount+ – Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash

7:00 pm Paramount+ – OL Reign vs Kansas City NWSL

USL CHAMPIONSHIP:

5:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Loudoun United vs Miami FC

8:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – LA Galaxy II vs Tacoma Defiance