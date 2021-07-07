Euro 2020 Rewind: England fends off Denmark to reach first final since 1966

The Euro 2020 final will feature two of the continent’s most storied national team programs, Italy and England.

Harry Kane punched in the rebound on a blocked penalty kick just before halftime of extra time to hand England the advantage. The English are into their first European Championship final after winning in their second semifinal appearance.

England held a considerable edge throughout the match, seizing the initiative in the second half and extra time. Raheem Sterling dribbled into the right side of the box and fell to the ground after a challenge from Denmark’s Joakim Maehle.

Debate abounds about whether the penalty should have been given. Nonetheless, what ensued was nerve-racking for fans on either side. Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved Kane’s penalty, but Kane easily pounded it into the net on the rebound.

Denmark finishes an emotional, improbable run to the semifinal. The Danish were inspired by midfielder Christian Eriksen’s recovery from an on-field collapse in the first group stage game.

Denmark claimed the lead emphatically in the 30th minute. Mikkel Damsgaard scored this free kick, which was the first direct free kick goal of Euro 2020.

England is set to meet Italy in Sunday’s final. Italy powered through Belgium and Spain in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Italy will appear in its first final since 2002, and the Italians have not won the European Championship since 1968 despite four semifinal appearances.