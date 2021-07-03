Euro 2020 Rewind: England rolls past Ukraine, Denmark edges Czech Republic

The final two spots of the Euro 2020 semifinals were clinched on Saturday as England and Denmark picked up quarterfinal victories.

England used a pair of goals from Harry Kane and one each from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson to roll past Ukraine 4-0, setting up a semifinal date with Denmark on July 7. The Three Lions have yet to concede in the European Championship, outscoring their opponents 8-0.

Denmark also advance to the semifinal round after edging the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku. Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg each scored for the winners, while Patrik Schick’s fifth goal of the tournament wasn’t enough for the Czechs.

Here’s a look back on Saturday’s Euro 2020 action:

Ukraine 0, England 4

(Harry Kane 4′, 50′, Harry Maguire 46′, Jordan Henderson 63′)

It was a dominant performance from the Three Lions, who saw Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, and Luke Shaw among the top performers. Kane needed only four minutes to open the scoring and set the tone for a busy evening.

Sterling sent a pass back to Kane inside of the Ukraine box, allowing the Tottenham forward a simple finish past George Bushchan.

HARRY KANE SCORES IN THE 4TH MINUTE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 DREAM START FOR THE LIONS 🦁

Maguire would double the lead in the 46th minute, benefitting from a superb free kick from Shaw to head home his first goal of the tournament.

Sterling and Shaw connected down the left flank in the 50th minute, before Shaw’s cross into the box was slotted home by Kane. It was Kane’s third goal in his last two outings for Gareth Southgate’s side.

HARRY KANE DOUBLE! ENGLAND ARE FLYING INTO THE SEMIS!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Jordan Henderson would come off the bench and score his first international goal to cap the final score at 4-0 for England. Mason Mount sent a precise cross towards the near post, and the Liverpool veteran headed home from close range.

HENDO'S FIRST EVER GOAL FOR ENGLAND! 🦁

Czech Republic 1, Denmark 2

(Patrik Schick 49′) – (Thomas Delaney 5′, Kasper Dolberg 42′)

Denmark’s dream run at Euro 2020 continued with a 2-1 quarterfinal win over the Czech Republic, keeping them in fighting chance of a first-ever European title.

Thomas Delaney became the seventh different Danish player to score in the tournament, needing only five minutes to put the Danes ahead. Jens Stryger Larsen’s corner was headed home by the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, giving Denmark an early advantage.

Kasper Dolberg’s strong tournament for Denmark continued as the Nice striker added to his side’s lead before halftime. Joakim Maehle’s cross was finished by Dolberg in the box for his fourth goal this summer.

Kasper. Dolberg. Denmark are creating a summer to remember! 🇩🇰

Patrik Schick pulled a goal back for the Czechs in the 49th minute, but it was the closest that Jaroslav Silhavy’s side would get to a comeback.

Patrik Schick! Czech Republic are back in it! 🇨🇿

Denmark now prepares for a first semifinal tie since 1984.