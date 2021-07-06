Euro 2020 Rewind: Italy beats Spain on penalties, advances to final

The Italian national team is headed to its fourth European Championship final after topping Spain on penalties Tuesday.

The first semifinal of Euro 2020 needed extra time and eventually a penalty shootout to separate Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium. A 1-1 scoreline after 120 minutes moved the game to spot kicks, where Gianluigi Donnarumma’s save on Álvaro Morata set up Jorginho’s winner to send the Italians to Sunday’s final.

Despite being under pressure by Spain’s high offensive line, Roberto Mancini’s side struck first through Federico Chiesa. A counterattack that started at the hands of Donnarumma quickly made its way through Spain’s midfield and into the final third. Chiesa got to Aymeric Laporte’s sliding clearance first, quickly made space for himself, and sent a curling shot past Unai Simon.

Spain’s possession and chance creation finally paid off when second-half substitute Morata found the needed equalizer in the 80th minute. The 28-year-old’s give-and-go with Dani Olmo drug Giorgio Chiellini out of position, leaving Morata with an unmarked finish.

Luis Enrique’s side continued to push for a winner throughout the 30 minutes of extra time but came up short, leaving a spot in the final up to a penalty shootout.

Though both teams began the shootout with misses in the first round, the Italians were perfect in their following four kicks. Donnarumma was equal to Morata’s attempt in the fourth round, allowing Jorginho to calmly slot his shot past Simon and send Italy to Sunday’s final.

Italy will look to lift its second European Championship on Sunday against either England or Denmark.