Gio Reyna given No. 7 jersey at Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United will force players to step up in the Bundesliga club’s squad this season and Gio Reyna looks set to play a bigger role this fall.

Reyna will take over Sancho’s departed No. 7 kit this season, following in the footsteps of several stars at Dortmund to wear the number. Ousmane Dembele, Shinji Kagawa, Robert Lewandowski, and Michael Zorc are just a few of the names to wear the No. 7 for the black and yellow in the past.

Reyna previously wore No. 32 for the club, but will be sporting the No. 7 into the future. The 18-year-old has made 64 competitive appearances for Dortmund since arriving into the first team fold in January 2020.

The attacking midfielder, who is able to operate as a central playmaker or a winger, scored four goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season and added a further three in five German Cup matches to help BVB lift the trophy.

Reyna helped the U.S. men’s national team win the inaugural Concacaf Nations League earlier this year and will hope to be included in Gregg Berhalter’s World Cup Qualifying roster come September.