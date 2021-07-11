Gold Cup matches lead this week's Soccer on TV

The U.S. men’s national team started off shaky in their 1-0 victory over Haiti in the Gold Cup Sunday, but the work continues with a match-up against Martinique Thursday.

Martinique comes into the match with a tough road ahead of them to make it out of the group stage following a 4-1 loss to Canada in their first group stage match.

Elsewhere in the Gold Cup, Mexico surprisingly drew 0-0 with Trinidad Tobago despite a 30-4 shot advantage for El Tri. To make matters worse, star forward Hirving Lozano left with a head injury that is expected to sideline him for 4 to 6 weeks.

Mexico’s chance at redemption comes Wednesday against Guatemala who are eager to rebound after a 2-0 loss to El Salvador in their opening match.

In club soccer, American defender Henry Wingo continues his quest to qualify for the Champions League with Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC. Wingo has established himself as a starter at right back and Ferencvarosi is in a good position to advance to the next round of qualifying after defeating Prishtina 3-0 in the first leg.

In the Copa Libertadores, Internacional and midfielder Johnny Cardoso take on Olimpia in the round of 16. For Cardoso, the 19 year-old American endured a tough spell to start the season, but he has appeared in the last six matches.

Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Top 5 Matches of the Week:

USA vs Martinique – After a decent opening match showing versus Haiti, the USMNT will have a chance to get things right against Martinique with a matchup against Canada on the horizon. Mexico vs Guatemala – The pressure is on El Tri to come out firing after failing to score against Trinidad and Tobago. Can they do it without Hirving Lozano? Haiti vs Canada – A battle for one of the two playoff spots coming out of group B. Canada is the favorite, and Haiti proved they are no walkover. Jamaica vs Suriname – Two of the more underrated teams in CONCACAF open up play in Group C. San Diego Loyal vs Orange County SC – It’s not El Traffico, but the Loyal are in second place in the west with Orange County SC trailing by just three points.

THIS WEEK’S SOCCER ON TV AND ONLINE

Monday:

GOLD CUP:

6:30 pm Jamaica vs Suriname – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

9:00 pm Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

USL:

9:30 pm New Mexico United vs Charleston Battery – ESPN+, ESPN App

Tuesday:

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFIERS:

12:00 pm Riga vs Malmö FF

12:00 pm Hibernians vs Flora TVM

12:00 pm Lincoln Red Imps vs Fola Esch Footters

1:00 pm Sheriff vs Teuta Durrës

2:00 pm Mura vs Škendija 79

2:00 pm Prishtina vs Ferencvárosi

2:00 pm Borac Banja Luka vs CFR Cluj

2:30 pm Budućnost vs HJK

2:45 pm Linfield vs Žalgiris

3:00 pm Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava

3:30 pm Shakhtyor vs Ludogorets Diema

4:00 pm Valur vs Dinamo Zagreb

GOLD CUP

7:00 pm Qatar vs Panama – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

9:00 pm Honduras vs Grenada – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

COPA LIBERTADORES:

6:15pm Cerro Porteño vs Fluminense – fuboTV, beIN Sports

6:15 pm Boca Juniors vs Atlético Mineiro – fuboTV, beIN Sports

8:30pm São Paulo vs Racing Club – fuboTV

GOLD CUP

WEDNESDAY

7:30pm Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador – Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, fuboTV

9:30pm Guatemala vs Mexico – Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, fuboTV

COPA LIBERTADORES:

6:15 pm Vélez Sarsfield vs Barcelona – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV

6:15 pm Universidad Católica vs Palmeiras – beIN SPORTS

8:30 pm Defensa y Justicia vs Flamengo – beIN SPORTS

8:30 pm River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors – beIN Sports en espana

USL CHAMPIONSHIP:

7:30 pm Louisville City vs OKC Energy – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:00 pm Oakland Roots vs Phoenix Rising – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30pm San Diego Loyal vs Orange County SC – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30 pm Las Vegas Lights vs Sacramento Republic – ESPN+, ESPN App

THURSDAY:

GOLD CUP:

7:30pm Haiti vs Canada – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

9:30pm Martinique vs USA – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

COPA LIBERTADORES:

8:30pm Olimpia vs Internacional – beIN Sports Espana, fuboTV