Gold Cup Rewind: Mexico dominates Guatemala, El Salvador wins again

By Skylar Rolstad | July 15, 2021 11:00 am ET

Group A in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup appears to be one of the most competitive, and Wednesday night’s results set up plenty of intrigue heading into the final matches.

Mexico turned in a much-improved showing since its tournament opener, putting three goals past Guatemala. Before that, El Salvador scored in either half to take a two-point lead in Group A.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s Gold Cup results.

El Salvador 2, Trinidad & Tobago 0

(Jairo Henriquez 30′, Walmer Martinez 90′)

El Salvador, coached by former USMNT player Hugo Perez, is poised to meet Mexico next match with first place in the group on the line.

That’s because El Salvador won its second match of the Gold Cup on Wednesday with another impressive showing against Trinidad & Tobago. El Salvador dominated possession and generated eight shots on goal.

Walmer Martinez scored El Salvador’s second goal after a bizarre sequence in front of the goal line.

Still not sure what happened on this second goal from El Salvador 😅 pic.twitter.com/eBCEpFZytw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2021

Mexico 3, Guatemala 0

Rogelio Funes Mori 29′, 55′, Orbelin Pineda 79′

Rogelio Funes Mori led Mexico’s resurgence after a disappointing draw against Trinidad & Tobago in the first game. Funes Mori scored in both halves as Mexico dominated Guatemala.

Another look at that absolute STRIKE from Funes Mori 😤🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/TxIt01c3vO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2021

Mexican coach Tata Martino can breathe a little easier after seeing El Tri become more clinical in the final third. Mexico shot 17 times with eight shots on goal. Guatemala goalkeeper Nicholas Godoy made five saves.